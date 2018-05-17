Wellesley approves deal to extend Park Street in St. Clements

Parks Street in St. Clements will be paved as early as this year under a cost-sharing agreement with Wellesley Township, councillors decided this week.

Under the deal, the developer of the subdivision, Barbara Brick, will pay the full cost of constructing the road, estimated at $141,000, with the final top coat of asphalt being covered by the township at cost of some $30,000.

All of the work will be carried out by the township once the developer has paid in full, in keeping with standard practice.

The public works department estimates four months would be needed to complete the construction project once funding is in place. The final lift of asphalt would be put down the following year.

Wellesley agreed to cover the cost of the top coat because the road is deemed to have some wider benefit to the public, including improved access to nearby soccer fields. The township will also look at more room for parking in the area, said director of public works Kevin Beggs.

“They usually park at the sides of the roadway. There probably will be [parking], but there’s going to be a little more of a ditch along there because they have to control the water along the roadway. We’ll look at constructing it. And we’ll look if there’s spots where we can make parking,” he said.

“I’m sure if we don’t do it right we will hear about it,” added Geoff VanderBaaren, director of planning.

Development in the subdivision is contingent on completion of the road, which will be turned over to the township and opened as a public highway, in the official parlance. Work is expected to be carried out this year, perhaps completed by September, leaving the final asphalt coating until 2019.

The township’s share of the project will be paid for from its roads reserve fund.