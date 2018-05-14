CWL meeting on the feast of Our Lady of Good Counsel

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Thursday, April 28, the feast of Our Lady of Good Counsel. Mass was celebrated by Father Ron Voisin at 6:30 p.m. for the Intentions of the Living and Deceased members of the Society.

President Fran Vegh welcomed the ladies. The minutes of the February meeting were circulated.

Monetary donations were made to the K.W. Right to Life, Camp Brebeuf in Rockwood, the C.W.L. Leadership Program, and to Tyler & Josie Runstedler who are walking in the Lizaard House Walkathon in memory of Tyler’s mom Pat.

CORRESPONDENCE – A letter from Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour regarding the recent changes to the eligibility requirements for the 2018 Canada Summer jobs program. Mission News from the Comboni Missionaries, the Catholic Missions in Canada magazine, The Good Works Bulletin, newsletters from Guelph and Area Right to Life and Euthanasia Prevention Coalition. Thank you cards received from Mary Voisin on the occasion of her birthday and the Nosal Family on the death of Ron.

It was reported that we have 128 Members with 2 new members.

Sixteen students will be receiving their First Communion is on Sunday, May 6th at the 10 a.m. Mass.

Card Convenor Maria O’Drowsky sent 2 sympathy, 3 get well cards as well as a 90th birthday and 60th-anniversary cards from February to April.

The Catholic Women’s League of Canada began by helping immigrants arriving in Canada. Their stories are what defines us as a country. The CWL is looking for immigration stories and these will be posted on a story wall at the National Convention in Winnipeg. Do we have someone in our parish?

Education Convenor Judy Kittel spoke on the Cambridge drug safe injection sites.

A sheet for a spiritual bouquet was passed around for Father John Redmond, who is the retiring CWL Diocesan spiritual advisor and this along with prayers from other parishes will be presented to him at the convention.

Spiritual Development Convenor Barb Nosal received word from the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association asking parishes to offer special prayers. It was recommended that the people that attend the First Friday, May 4 Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament stay longer.

Convenor Barb Nosal also spoke on the History of Our Lady of Good Counsel.

President Fran Vegh has put forward Marlene Lehman’s name for the Frances Lovering Award on behalf of our CWL council. The recipient will be announced at the Convention.

It was agreed again to continue the Gift Card fundraiser.

The Crowning of Mary will take place at the May meeting. The convenor is Mary Campagnaro.

Judy Kittel passed on information from the Grand Quilt Guild – “Quilts on the Grand 2018” on Friday, June 8th 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 9th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex, 550 Belsyde Avenue East, Fergus. There will be a display of quilts, quilt challenge, merchants and lunch, and tea. Admission $7.00.

The National CWL Convention will be August 12-15th in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The meeting closed with the prayer “to Walk with Mary”.

Thank you to Barb Nosal & Fran Vegh for the delicious cookies, fruit and coffee and tea.