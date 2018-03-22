West Montrose residents’ association calls for improvements to the covered bridge experience

Woolwich councillors largely sympathetic to changes that would boost safety and visitor enjoyment at historic site

An ever-growing influx of tourists and sightseers are putting a strain on the area surrounding West Montrose’s covered bridge, say residents who live nearby. Now they’re looking for help from the township and region to increase visitor safety and make the location more welcoming.

From better signage to major upgrades to the parks near the bridge, the West Montrose Residents’ Association – the BridgeKeepers – are calling for improvements to the surroundings that help both visitors and residents alike.

The current infrastructure is inadequate for some 60,000 people who visit the historic site each year, maintains village resident Tony Dowling, noting the community needs Woolwich’s support to make improvements.

In a presentation to township council Tuesday night, he and fellow BridgeKeepers member Hans Pottkamper made a case for a cooperative effort, starting with safety measures such as additional stop signs and reduced speed limits in the vicinity of the 130-year-old structure.

The scenic area draws a wide range of visitors – hikers, canoeists, cyclists, tour buses – who mix with car and truck traffic, along with horse-drawn buggies, to present a unique set of challenges, said Dowling.

With limited parking, few amenities and no real public access to the river (some people, for instance, routinely trespass on private property to launch their canoes), the bridge area is a victim of its own popularity.

“This is a special place , with special challenges and requirements,” said Dowling, noting there are issues for visitors and residents alike.

“We need infrastructure here,” added Pottkamper, starting with traffic-calming measures. “We have to get people to slow down.

“Sooner or later, we’re going to have a problem. I’ve seen many close calls.”

He called for better signage and parking options at Hill Street and Covered Bridge Drive, citing safety concerns as pedestrians routine wander out into the street as vehicular traffic makes its way to and from the bridge.

Gole Park, little more than a few parking spots where residents access a community mailbox, is actually much larger than it appears, providing options for both more parking and space for picnic tables to be used by tourists, said Pottkamper.

That would create more room for people in the vicinity of the variety store, a popular stopping point for visitors who mill about the area, often in the roadway.

In Letson Park, on the other side of the river, improvements could include better grading to reduce flooding, more parking, better washroom facilities (right now, there’s a lone porta-potty) and live fencing to separate the park from residents’ properties, added Dowling.

Coun. Mark Bauman likened the situation to St. Jacobs in the 1970s and ‘80s, as the village was transformed into a tourist destination, with the incumbent problems and growing pains.

“That’s the nature of tourism,” he said, sympathizing with residents having to deal with trespassers. “A lot of people are not respectful.”

Coun. Patrick Merlihan asked if residents would be happy if the township bought up land along the river to allow the public access.

“When you go down to the bridge, there’s nowhere to go,” he said, noting much of the surrounding land is private property.

Councillors were generally supportive of the requests from the residents, many of whom sat in the gallery during the presentation. Township staff were directed to look at short- and long-term options for implementing improvements, with an initial report likely back next month.

Director of engineering and planning Dan Kennaley said his department would look at traffic counts and other factors in assessing the need for new stop signs and other traffic-calming measures. Down the road, more robust improvements would involve budget allocations for the recreation and facilities department.