Wellesley to replace bridge on Nafziger Road at a cost of $719,000

Among the road construction projects Wellesley drivers can look forward to this summer is the replacement of a bridge on Nafziger Road, north of Henry Street.

Meeting Tuesday night, township council awarded a contract for $719,000 to Theo Vandenberk Construction Inc. to carry out the work.

Known as bridge structure No. 26, it was identified in the township’s biennial bridge inspection program as a priority for 2018.

In anticipation of the teardown and replacement, township staff applied for grant funding from the provincial government under the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF). Though that was not successful, Wellesley will be receiving some funding that can be allocated to the project.

In order to fund the construction, staff recommended that OCIF formula funding in the amount of $343,279 be used to supplement the existing bridges and culverts reserve fund, which currently has a balance of $601,892.

Despite the project not being directly funded, the government informed the township it will be receiving $1,384,831 in formula-based funding from 2018 to 2020 to be put towards important local infrastructure projects.

Councillors debated whether they should wait until next year to complete the bridge work when the supplementary funding will be provided, but noted external factors such as an upcoming provincial election could change things in the interim.

Kevin Beggs, Wellesley’s director of public works, argued the future unknowns made going ahead this year a better idea.

Bridges in the township are inspected every two years, and this one in particular was addressed as needing to be replaced within the next 1-5 years back during inspections in 2016. At the moment the township has budgeted for the full cost of the bridge – despite not yet receiving grants, it should be able to manage.

That said, there may be some surprises once a detailed inspection is carried out, as engineers are unsure what they’ll find, said Beggs.

Further complicating matters is the urgency of minimizing the traffic disruptions associated with closing the road.

“We are going to be doing bridge inspections in 2018. What are we going to find at that time with other bridges? I am hoping there are no full replacements, but I can guarantee you there are going to be some repairs. There could be anything from some deck work, to some hand rails … different things like that. By putting this bridge off, I think that you’re just putting the problem down further – it doesn’t go away,” he said.

Another factor for going ahead is the legwork the township has already put into this specific repair. Projects of this magnitude take about two years to prepare for, and that work has been done, said Beggs. Currently they have agreements with the landowner of the detour as well as permits in place with the GRCA that could become void if not used in short order.

Furthermore, Beggs explained that not moving forward could put residents in risk of not being able to access the road if the bridge is deemed unsafe.

“One thing to keep in mind, which puts this roadway a little bit different then those that have bridges, is this is the only access point to those people north of the bridge. So if the report comes back and we have to do something that’s beyond our control, I’m not sure what we will do,” he said.

As of now, the project is expected to get underway in July, with total completion scheduled for September, weather permitting. While the structure is being replaced, a temporary detour will be installed from Weimar Line, directing traffic to the north side of the bridge.

Township staff will be holding a community information meeting as early as next month to address any questions or concerns that residents may have.