Maryhill residents having complained en masse to the township about the poor quality of their drinking water, officials have responded by lowering the amount of chlorine being used in the water systems.
Elevated levels appear to have caused the problem with the taste of the water, which was nonetheless safe to drink, director of engineering and planning Dan Kennaley told Woolwich councillors meeting Tuesday night.
“That seems to be the reason for the complaints.”
Waterloo Region is responsible for the water used in the township’s two systems in Maryhill. They’ve responded to residents’ complaints, he added.
“We have reduced chlorine levels. Whether that’s enough to reduce the complaints remains to be seen,” he said. “As soon as we knew about the concerns, we began to work with the region to deal with them.”
Ward 3 Coun. Murray Martin said the extra chlorine was added after water between the village’s two water system – one treated with ammonia, the other with chlorine – was mixed, requiring a flushing of sorts.
“They think within the next week or two it will be cleared up,” he said.
Initial appeals unheeded, residents circulated a petition calling for action.
Perhaps this article should have referenced the October 5, 2017 Observer article titled “Township welcomes move as region simplifies water treatment process in Maryhill”. Essentially an advanced water treatment process known as chloramination was removed from the Maryhill Distribution System. Chloramination is considered superior to straight chlorination as it reduces the production of THMs (trihalomethanes) in the water and it stabilizes and prolongs the lifespan of chlorine residuals in the water thus protecting against bacteria. While it is possible that the Region have been using too much chlorine it is also possible that THM production has increased which is both a health issue as well as a taste issue. Hence this simplified water treatment process was not necessarily a good thing from any standpoint.