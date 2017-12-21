Maryhill residents having complained en masse to the township about the poor quality of their drinking water, officials have responded by lowering the amount of chlorine being used in the water systems.

Elevated levels appear to have caused the problem with the taste of the water, which was nonetheless safe to drink, director of engineering and planning Dan Kennaley told Woolwich councillors meeting Tuesday night.

“That seems to be the reason for the complaints.”

Waterloo Region is responsible for the water used in the township’s two systems in Maryhill. They’ve responded to residents’ complaints, he added.

“We have reduced chlorine levels. Whether that’s enough to reduce the complaints remains to be seen,” he said. “As soon as we knew about the concerns, we began to work with the region to deal with them.”

Ward 3 Coun. Murray Martin said the extra chlorine was added after water between the village’s two water system – one treated with ammonia, the other with chlorine – was mixed, requiring a flushing of sorts.

“They think within the next week or two it will be cleared up,” he said.

Initial appeals unheeded, residents circulated a petition calling for action.