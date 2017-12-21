Woolwich is pushing ahead with repairs to a drain running under much of St. Jacobs, splitting the costs among the benefitting property owners. For many residents, that amounts to a $40 cost.

The extra assessment, ranging from $10 to the $67,790 bill Home Hardware faces, will cover the cost of repairing and replacing parts of what is known as municipal drain #10. Meeting last week, Woolwich council approved the project and its $244,000 price tag.

Most of the planned work will take place in the underground portion of the drain from a point west of High Crest Lane and Queensway Drive to King Street, plus some maintenance on the open ditch portion east of Water Street.

The bulk of the cost will be covered by the township and the most heavily-assessed property in the catchment area, Home Hardware Stores Ltd., each looking at a bill of about $68,000. The Region of Waterloo is on the hook for some $9,000. The rest of the cost will be shared by the Region of Waterloo and benefitting property owners. An assessment puts that number at 289.

The original drain dates back to 1953, though much of it was open at that time. Over the years, sections have been enclosed or taken underground as development occurred, not always carried out or condoned by the municipality. Rather than rework or replace the current drain at considerable cost, engineers have recommended simply repairing the portions now crumbling away.

Much of the system still works “relatively well,” said Matt Ash of GM BluePlan, the consultants hired by the township to investigate the drain. Some stretches are poor and others in very poor condition, particularly on portions west of King Street.

The plan is to repair everything west of King Street, with some segments to be replaced and others to be relined, deemed the most cost-effective option, he explained.

Responding to a question from Coun. Patrick Merlihan, Ash said residents wouldn’t notice any differences with the new system, as the repairs would just ensure that the drain continues to work for another 50 to 100 years.

Previous public meetings saw significant turnout by residents, largely concerned about costs and the prospect of sharing the bill. The December 12 council session was more lightly attended.

As at a prior meeting, however, St. Jacobs resident Dale Frey suggested the township should pick up the cost.

“How many times can Woolwich come back to the well?” he asked. “I really think it should be Woolwich, right across the board.”

As it now stands, residents will be assessed costs based on a formula approved by council. Property owners who take issue with their assigned portion can appeal to council, meeting as court of revision. If still unsatisfied, they may take the issue to the Ontario Drainage Tribunal, explained deputy clerk Jeff Smith.

The township expects to carry out the work next summer.