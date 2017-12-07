Police and emergency services responded to rollover Dec. 1 on Listowel Road in Wellesley Township. The driver, a 16-year-old Woolwich girl, lost control of the vehicle as she was driving around the bend near Steffler Road and rolled into a ditch. No injuries were reported, but the driver was charged with careless driving. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]

On top of making merry, ’tis the season for thievery, as your Christmas presents are of interest to more people than just you and yours. Likewise, the wrong kind of people have their eye on your cash and credit cards.

With that in mind, police are reminding shoppers to be vigilant through the holiday season.

Everyone, including would-be thieves, knows that shopping centres will be packed the next several weeks with busy shoppers purchasing gifts. An absent-minded shopper is a perfect target for a thief looking for a quick and vulnerable target, warn police, who offer up the following crime-proofing techniques: