Police and emergency services responded to rollover Dec. 1 on Listowel Road in Wellesley Township. The driver, a 16-year-old Woolwich girl, lost control of the vehicle as she was driving around the bend near Steffler Road and rolled into a ditch. No injuries were reported, but the driver was charged with careless driving. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]
On top of making merry, ’tis the season for thievery, as your Christmas presents are of interest to more people than just you and yours. Likewise, the wrong kind of people have their eye on your cash and credit cards.
With that in mind, police are reminding shoppers to be vigilant through the holiday season.
Everyone, including would-be thieves, knows that shopping centres will be packed the next several weeks with busy shoppers purchasing gifts. An absent-minded shopper is a perfect target for a thief looking for a quick and vulnerable target, warn police, who offer up the following crime-proofing techniques:
- Never carry or display large amounts of cash when checking out or at ATM’s.
- Never leave a purse or wallet unattended in a shopping cart or change room.
- Never leave purchased items unattended at any time.
- Keep purchased goods in a locked vehicle trunk and out-of-sight.
- Always check and double-check to make sure your vehicle is locked.
- Park in well-lit portions of parking areas with high-volume foot traffic.
- Shop with a friend whenever possible for company and protection.
- If leaving your home unattended – always lock and secure doors/windows.
- Leave a few lights on at home to give a “lived-in” look.
- Have a friend or neighbour clear your driveway of snow for a “lived-in” look.
- Have a neighbour park their vehicle in your driveway for a “lived-in” look.
- Report any suspicious activity/persons to police or security officials immediately.