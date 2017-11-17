The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Thursday November 9th. Mass was celebrated at 6:30 p.m. for the Living and Deceased members of the Society. CWL Masses will now be held at 6:30 p.m..

A brief meeting was held due to the change in the weather.

CORRESPONDENCE RECEIVED:

A large thank you card was received from the Grade 4 students for the Bibles they received. Ray of Hope sent a letter requesting monetary help.

Card Convenor Maria O’Drowsky sent 3 sympathy cards and 1 thank you card during the month.

Maria O’Drowsky spoke on 4 resolutions and had letters prepared for the members present to sign.

Full implementation of the Supreme Court Decision in r. vs. Gladus for Indigenous Offenders. Mandatory Age Verification Mechanism for Adult Pornography Websites Zero-Rated Status under the Goods and Services Tax Provisions of the Excise Tax Act for Child Safety Products Protection from Coercion of Conscience for Health Care Professionals.

Following the meeting everyone enjoyed making a wreath. Thank you to Fran for being convenor and supplying all the items and helping with the wreaths and bows. Also thank you to Fran and Cindy Uhrig for the lunch. Everyone went home with a lovely wreath.

Helen Peacock, Mary Dopp, Jackie Peacock, Joanne Nederend, Helen Detzler, Karen Zettel, Mary Campagnaro, Carolyn Stemmler, Cindy Uhrig, Maria O’Drowsky, Fran Vegh, Marianne Zettel