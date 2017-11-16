The Wellesley Applejacks came away with their third four-point weekend of the season, defeating New Hamburg Saturday at home before heading to Burford Sunday night for a win over the Bulldogs.

Despite missing some regulars – captain Spencer Brick and leading scorer Shaun Pickering among them – Wellesley’s Jack of all trades, Kyle Soper, stepped up to lead the team in the first of what would be a productive pair of games. Goalie Ryan Porter also played a key role as the Jacks blanked the Firebirds 4-0.

“He is having a really good season ,” said head coach Brad Gerber. “Kyle Soper is definitely one of our leaders and he did a great job for our team on Saturday night, but that’s what we expect from him and that’s what we have been getting from him – he is a big part of our team, for sure. A real leader.”

Halfway through the first, after a bit of a late start, Reade MacInnis got the Jacks on the board with his fourth of the season from Nick Mercier.

Soper opened up the second, under a minute in with a shorthanded, unassisted goal on New Hamburg’s Michael Black.

Both teams would hold off until the third, which saw Soper get his second shorthanded goal of the game six minutes in from Alex Uttley and MacInnis.

Brady Gerber would round out the scoring of a 4-0 final with a goal from Will Martin, Liam Hartman.

Wellesley goalie Porter stopped all 39 shots that were tossed his way during the game, giving him his third shutout of the season.

“He did make some really, really good saves when the score was still 2-0 and the game was still within reach for them. That is what we expect from Ryan. He is a third-year player and he has been playing well for us all season,” Gerber said. “Ryan did a great job in controlling his rebounds and there wasn’t much there for him either. I think it was a team effort, the defence played well and Ryan played well.”

All in all though, the game was evidence of the team finding its flow.

“That was one of our better games of playing that patient game and waiting for opportunities. And when our opportunities arose we did capitalize and score goals,” said Gerber of the game. “Obviously there is always something to look at that we can get better at, but there was a lot of positives as well. I thought that we had a pretty good all-round team game Saturday night.”

The following evening saw the Jacks travel to Burford to take on the Bulldogs.

Burford opened up scoring with what would be their only goal of the game five minutes into the frame.

Wellesley’s Liam Hartman (Brady Gerber and Nathan Schlupp) tied it up at 12:05. With just 30 seconds left in the opening period, Alex Uttley extended the lead to 2-1, with Tomas Azzano picking up an assist.

There was no scoring in the second until the midway point when Azzano potted one of his own, assisted by Uttley and Mercier.

Uttley got his second of the match, shorthanded, unassisted, with just over four minutes to go in the frame. The Jacks went to the room up 4-1.

Mercier capped the scoring with an unassisted goal at 19:32 of the third period, securing the Jacks their ninth win of the season.

“It is a very tough league and for some reason we do have Burford’s number – they gave Woodstock a real tough game the day before, so going into Sunday night’s game we knew we were going to have to play good hockey to win,” said Gerber of the game. “I thought all of the guys stepped up very well again and it was a good team victory.”

Despite having some of his regulars out for the weekend, the coach praised the other players for stepping up in their absence.

“Our other leaders have to step up and be leaders; they have to be our best players,” said Gerber. “It also gives a chance for our young players to get some more ice time that they normally wouldn’t get. So this is their time to step up and show us what they have got as well. Sometimes it can turn out to be a good situation; with some of the veterans out, it gives everyone else a chance to really step up and shine.”

Among those who helped fill in the lines, was 16-year-old defensemen Ethan Januszkiewicz.

“He did a tremendous job. He is only 16 years old and is so composed for a young defenseman – to play at the junior level and be that composed, [I’m] very happy with the way that he played,” he said, noting the success fellow 16-year-old Nolan Hislop had with the team offensively. “It is a good sign for the future. These young guys come into the lineup and they play so well and fit in so well with the rest of the guys.”

Looking forward, the Jacks (9-7-0-1) have a tough weekend ahead of them with a game at home against Paris (11-7-0-1) Friday night, and first-place Ayr (16-3) the following night again at home.

“We’ve got a big weekend coming up. We made up some ground this weekend in the standings – we are a few points behind Paris now with some games in hand,” said Gerber. “Without being said, it’s an important game. It’s a team we have to beat, a team that is ahead of us, and I am sure the guys will be focused. I think that we are all excited for next weekend’s games.”