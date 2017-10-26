Motorists failing to obey the directions of crossing guards have generated complaints to the police about the safety of school kids.

Drivers making right turns while the crossing guard is trying to cross children through an intersection have been a specific issue, the Ontario Provincial Police report.

The role of crossing guards is to direct and supervise the movement of persons across a roadway by creating necessary gaps in vehicular traffic allowing pedestrians and especially children to cross roads safely.

The Highway Traffic Act states that when a school crossing sign is displayed the driver of any vehicle approaching the stop sign shall stop before reaching the crossing and shall remain stopped until all persons, including the school crossing guard have cleared the roadway upon which the vehicle is travelling and it is safe to proceed. Only when pedestrians and school crossing guards have crossed and are safely on the sidewalk can drivers and cyclists proceed.

Drivers become complacent around crossing guards and school crossings. Vehicle operators need to slow down and pay extra attention around school zones and crossing guards at all times, say police.