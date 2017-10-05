Ready, set, sort!

Some 26 teams of 10, representing 18 local businesses, will be competing over three days in the fifth annual Great Food Sort Challenge.

Put on by The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, the challenge is a fun food sorting competition with a unifying goal: no one goes hungry in Waterloo Region.

“This year’s competition is the biggest in the event’s five-year history with a mix of returning companies and many new ones. Of particular note, many companies have chosen to register multiple teams and use this opportunity to build camaraderie among their employees while also helping the food bank,” said Ruth Friendship-Keller, communication manager for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Among those participating are the Conestoga Meat Packers, FaithLife Financial and Union Gas.

Teams will be vying for a variety of trophies over the three days, including Most Effective Meal Raisers, Most Stylish Food Sorters, Most Spirited Food Sorters and Best Team Name.

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is at the centre of a Community Food Assistance Network, Friendship-Keller explained. The CFAN provides 215 food hampers, 2000 meals, shelter, nutrition outreach and many other programs throughout the region.

“One in 20 households in Waterloo Region need assistance every year,” she said. “The food the teams will sort is destined for delivery with fresh and frozen fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy products to the agencies and programs the food bank serves.”

Registering for the sold out challenge comes at a $350 cost per team.

“In addition to the team entrance fee, teams are raising money to help win the challenge and provide more meals to families and individuals struggling in Waterloo Region,” she said.

The funds raised will keep the food bank’s trucks, cooler, freezer and warehouse running effectively.

“Each dollar raised provides food for three meals,” she added.

Every week the food bank distributes more than 70,000 pounds of fresh, frozen and non-perishable food.

Teams will be competing in the Great Food Sort Challenge at the The Food Bank of Waterloo Region sorting room in Kitchener October 17 through 19.