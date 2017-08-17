This story has been updated Aug 18, 3:07pm

The motorcyclist killed Thursday morning in a collision near Linwood has been identified as Paul Willfong, 31, of Perth County.

The motorcycle involved had been stolen in Perth County.

Speed is considered the main factor in the collision between the motorcycle and a horse-drawn buggy, but toxicology tests are being conducted, said Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling at a “high rate of speed” when it struck the horse as it pulled a family of five across Line 86 north of Chalmers-Forrest Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on August 17. The rider of the blue Honda CBR motorcycle was ejected into a farm field and pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the buggy escaped with minor injuries, but the horse was killed.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who had witnessed either the collision itself or the motorcyclist beforehand to call them at 519-653-7700. Willfong was wearing a black jacket and black helmet with white writing, bearing the words the words “Rocket” and “True North Strong and Free.”