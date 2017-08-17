This story has been updated Aug 18, 3:07pm
The motorcyclist killed Thursday morning in a collision near Linwood has been identified as Paul Willfong, 31, of Perth County.
The motorcycle involved had been stolen in Perth County.
Speed is considered the main factor in the collision between the motorcycle and a horse-drawn buggy, but toxicology tests are being conducted, said Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno.
Police say the motorcycle was travelling at a “high rate of speed” when it struck the horse as it pulled a family of five across Line 86 north of Chalmers-Forrest Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on August 17. The rider of the blue Honda CBR motorcycle was ejected into a farm field and pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the buggy escaped with minor injuries, but the horse was killed.
The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who had witnessed either the collision itself or the motorcyclist beforehand to call them at 519-653-7700. Willfong was wearing a black jacket and black helmet with white writing, bearing the words the words “Rocket” and “True North Strong and Free.”
Wendy Easthom
11 hrs ·
A celebration of Paul Willfong’s life will be held at the Listowel Legion Parkview Gardens 575 Elizabeth St.E. Listowel Ont. On Saturday Aug 26 from 1-4 with services at 2:00 Rev. Ralph Dwarika officiating . Refreshments will be provided afterwards and a contribution plate of finger food would be appreciated .
Memorial donations to the Listowel Legion , St Pauls Lutheran Church or ones choice would be appreciated.
Wendy Easthom
August 19 at 8:30am ·
As news of the passing of our nephew Paul Willfong has spread over Facebook and Social Media, so have the comments, snide remarks, and rather distasteful jokes. His death, the trauma caused for the family whose horse he hit, or to anyone who witnessed the horrific incident is no laughing matter, and to those who are making light of this tragedy (who probably never knew Paul or his family), you need to engage your decency button and STOP.
Paul’s family does not condone the theft of a motorcycle, the death of the horse that was a valuable work asset, or the trauma endured by those at the scene, but he was an integral part of our family. We loved him. Please remember that he was a father, a son, a brother and a nephew, and there are those, both old and young, who are deeply affected by this tragedy. Yes, there is a negative side to all of this, but that is enough for the family to deal with right now.
Please stop the unnecessary comments and verbal assaults. Allow us to remember the positive things about Paul and the good intentions he was following through on for his daughter so we can celebrate his life and mourn his loss this week and in the weeks to come. Paul lost his beloved mother not quite three years ago, so this is another severe blow for the family to endure. We know that his mother, Luny, is in heaven, and right now she has her son under her wing. Please respect what we are going through right now.
RIP poor horse
RIH Paul Wilfong for being a thief and causing the death of an innocent horse.
EXACTLY poor horse the kids must be heartbroken because that is their family as well as mode of transportation .And at 30 plus years of age you would think your brain would be working and you would have some common sense …BIH Paul Wilfong
these people rely on their horses for transportation . Who is going to buy them a new one . ?? Probably no insurance for the horse.
Oh well. I feel for the family but at least one stupid is off the road.
Rest in peace, Paul wilfong. 🙇🏽♀️❤️
rest in unpeace you mean he STOLEN a motorcycle and killed someones horse a living being as well as mode of transportation …
When in the area of horse drawn carriage it needs to be reduced speed. No exceptions.
These families need better protection than they receive. Respect others culture.
Of course the motorcycle was at top speed, it was stolen. Why would he be driving in normal fashion that many bikers enjoy.
Disrespect of others property and the loss of the horse is unexceptable.
Change the speed limits as there are too many accidents in these horse drawn communities.
The rest of us can take another route if it is such a bother.
The motorcycle was stolen. I would hesitate to call the operator a motorcyclist.
Funny how motorcyclists weave through traffic on the lines, pull out in front of people, cut them off, run stop signs and traffic lights but then every spring I see signs for the rest of us to watch out for motorcycles. 😠
Easy buddy pretty sure 99% of bike accidents happen from cars hitting bikes not the other way around how about you go tell his family that he is not coming home tonight goof
You’re a fool it’s a small amount of idiots who do that not all of us just like bit all car drivers are texting and driving. Feel me, and this guy stole the bike
I think it serves as a stark reminder of how we should all be careful on the back roads, especially where horses are commonly on the highways. The family was there. And you don’t know the motorcycle was going too fast, just fast. It’s a highway.
The police made the comment about the speed, and they have the forensic training to be able to make a close approximation of how fast someone was traveling. So I would say the motorcyclist was traveling too fast. That is not uncommon among motorcyclists. I rarely see one obeying the speed limit, and they frequently are weaving in and out of traffic in a dangerous manner. You would think, considering how little protection they have should they be in an accident, that they would be more cautious…especially in areas where horses are commonly used for transportation. Just my humble opinion…..(and I’m a cop. 🙂 )
Hmmmm I would disagree with you about you rarely seeing a motorcyclist that obeys the speed limit. But then again you may have a health problem with selective sight. But as I’m out and about alot of times when I’m behind a long line of traffic that is going an undesirable speed its ether a Buick Regal with someone driving that is past their days of quick reactions or a motorcycle that is just out for a nice evening cruise. Now if we’re talking about multi lane highway ways it is safer for a motorcyclist to be going just a little quicker then the flow of traffic. You’ll learn that if you take a motorcycle safety/driving course. Oh and if he was doing 95 in an 80 he was technically speeding even though the flow of traffic on the 86 is roughly 100. Just one last fun fact for you, did you know that I’m areas where lane splitting is legal it has been statistically proven to be safer then in areas where is not allowed. But hey just my humble opinion of your humble opinion….. (and I’m a motorcyclist ☺️)
Nemesis, but humble- bah-ha-ha! I have been been motorcyclist and there are numerous safety council courses annually that do not suggest it is safer for you to moving slightly faster than the traffic, and slightly faster generally doesn’t get translated to speed being a factor in an accident. Your ignorance of the police’s traffic education and assumption that Beverly does not ride show that you are somewhat rash, which could translate into supporting some of Beverly’s comments on motorcyclists. No one buys o steals a CBR to cruise- the 600 is still noted as one of the highest performance vehicles on twisties and still exhilarating on a flat out- you have negative credibility and Beverly and peers are LMAO at the station ‘nemesis’. 😉 Very sad about the horse. 🙁
I love this response lol
Sounds like your a goof cop for sure you prick! Regardless of the situation, his family just lost him and he will never be coming home!
And furthermore it has been brought up the fucking horse was at fault and jumped into the intersection. I guess it’s too bad it wasn’t you on that bike and Paul was at home with his dad rite now!
Penny, the police clearly stated that “speed was a factor” they do not make that statement when people are driving in accordance with the posted speed limit. Further, did you not see how far into the field that bike landed? That fuckin thing was movin’!!!!
In this case the horse is not a family member it is a vehicle to the Amish like our car is to us. I have the utmost respect for them and we have many families in our area and we always give the a wide berth when we approach them on the road. It is a shame that someone was killed due to speed, this is not the first time this year this has happened. I hate hearing that this has happened.
Some of these guys on bikes think they can do what ever they like. Showing the bike & the horse, hopefully will bring it home to some of them who are so incredibly careless. So unfortunate for all people & the horse…what will it take to get these guys to slow down??
The article only says a “high rate of speed” , well that could be 100kms per hour who knows. Notice the accident occurred at an intersection and the buggy was crossing the hwy? My guess is the buggy pulled out in front , witnessed it many times
Seriously, have some respect! Do you really need to show a picture of horse who has been killed, that is not just a horse it’s someone’s family member.
I agree. I know pictures are necessary but I wish certain information can be blocked, license plates, personal belongings, animals. It always scares me to think that people may find out about their loved one through the media.
I agree, Leslie. It is called sensationalism to sell their story. Sad that the media must resort to this tactic.
Did you really have to show a photo of the poor horse? And the Motorcycle driver was going to fast. Let me just end it at that
I had the same thoughts. Poor innocent horse.
