It is with great sadness that St. Boniface School will be saying “goodbye” to their beloved principal, JoAnn Giesler. Although she had only been an St. Boniface for 3 years she fit right in discovering she had several connections to the community. She had been in the teaching profession for 36 years.

Previously she had been a vice – principal at St. Matthews and St. Mother Teresa, and principal at Monsignor Haller. JoAnn is the first principal at St. Boniface School to have been a previous principal all former principal’s had been vice-principal’s.

She began her teaching career at Sacred Heart School in Ladner, B.C. for the Roman Catholic School Board of the Archdiocese of Vancouver as a grade 5 teacher.

All the 135 students had decorated a rock and placed them on the floor in gym in the shape of a heart. This was presented at the Friday morning assembly on June 30th. Julie Kobe chair of the St. Boniface School Council also presented her with a gift on behalf of the school.