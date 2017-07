A 79-year-old Puslinch Township man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Lobsinger Line and Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township. The man was driving westbound towards St. Clements and performing a left turn at Moser Young Road when he collided with an eastbound pickup truck, police report. He was transported by helicopter to a London hospital with non-critical injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.