A weekend music festival in Kitchener having generated a slew of complaints from Woolwich residents, township council will be asking the city to make changes prior to next year’s event.

The Ever After electronic dance music festival was held last weekend at Bingemans, which sits on the Grand River not far from Breslau, with the river valley running out towards other communities such as Bloomingdale and Maryhill.

Last year’s event generated complaints, too, with Woolwich councillors meeting this week discussing ways to avoid a repeat in 2018.

“This is the second year we’ve had a problem,” noted Coun. Murray Martin, who suggested sending a letter to council’s counterparts in Kitchener.

The festival ran Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, with the last day being the biggest problem, as the music continued until 11 p.m.

Police received more than 100 complaints on Sunday night.

“There wasn’t the complaints on the Friday and Saturday nights,” said Coun. Larry Shantz, who suggested a 9 p.m. finish on the Sunday night if the festival goes again next year.

While 11 p.m. was workable on the first two nights, he added, by 11 p.m. on Sunday people would have long been trying to get kids to bed for school in the morning, along with getting to sleep themselves to deal with getting back to work Monday.

Mayor Sandy Shantz said she’d broached the subject with Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, with a future discussion in the offing.