Changes to the provincial Aggregate Resources Act, years in the making, bring clarity to the always-divisive gravel pit issue, streamlining the often-arduous process. Not really, actually. Instead, there’s the possibility for such things.

Confused? You’re not alone. None of those with skin in the game – i.e. stakeholders – has much to go on, awaiting details to follow as the province works out the regulations enabled under the new legislation, Bill 39.

Producers will be hoping for a streamlined process that reduces the number of reports they need to file in bids for new or expanded gravel pits. Advocacy groups will be hoping for tighter rules that block pits in sensitive areas, while giving more weight to public input. Municipalities, which will be getting a bit more money through royalties, would like more say in the matter.

Gravel pits have become a contentious in Woolwich over the last decade, with a string of new applications and the resultant battles between would-be operators and the residents of communities such as Conestogo, West Montrose and Winterbourne.

In the normal course of affairs, the cost-benefit analysis would provide municipal councillors with an easy answer: deny the applications. Municipal share of aggregate profits are miniscule, not enough to cover the direct costs associated with road repairs and safety measures, let alone the health and well-being of residents – fee increases won’t change that in any material way.

Unfortunately, the situation isn’t as simple as that. No matter what its decision, council and the township are at the mercy of the province, via the Ontario Municipal Board and the Ministry of Natural Resources. ‘Yes’ or ‘no,’ council’s decision on gravel pits is likely to lead to a hearing before the OMB, which has a track record of ignoring local decisions in favour of developers (though that body is also slated for changes).

The poor provincial record of respecting local wishes is magnified in the case of gravel pits, where the Aggregate Resources Act is practically a cudgel, and the Ministry of Natural Resources seen as a defender of operators, not Ontarians.

Of course, we do need gravel, and it does have to come from somewhere. Because of its geography, this stretch of the province is rife with aggregate, as witnessed by the numerous pits already in operation. If every application for an extraction licence was turned down, we’d have to find alternative sources for an essential material.

As noted in a council discussion last week, a large increase in the price of re-doing some of Woolwich’s gravel roads is due to hauling materials from longer distances. Local pits might reduce such expenses, but new ones come at more than a monetary cost.

Currently, provincial policies favour developers, putting far too much power in the hands of the OMB. Opponents such say the same is true of the aggregate policies. They also lament the actions of the MNR Resources enforcing what feeble rules do exist. Fixing those inadequacies would go a long way in reducing the disputes over gravel pit applications – that maximum fines have been increased could be a useful start to better enforcement.

For now, the township and other parties can only wait to see what comes of the new legislation.