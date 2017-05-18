Heather Trakalo, Sharon Britton, Barbara Jones, Tim Vegh, Bill Schwarz, Doreen Bonham looking over Bill’s art work and his sketch book

The last session of New Horizon took place on Thursday May 11th at 10 a.m. in the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.

Joan Haid presented Sandy Hackborn with a beautiful gift as a thank you from the New Horizon group for the many delicious treats she makes for each of the sessions. Sandra Zinger chairman of the Heritage Park Committee presented Joan with a thank you gift as a token of appreciation for her New Horizon sessions.

Lynn Romagnoli spoke briefly inviting those present to take part in this years “Taste of Woolwich” which this year will be held at the Elmira Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 17th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Guest speaker was Bill Schwarz of the Kirkwood Wagner Art Gallery and a lawyer. He was both interesting and entertaining. His art work focus on buildings, boats, cars and even the occasional display of laundry on a clothesline. He also loves strong colours – browns, yellows, blues, reds and greens.

He showed one of over 60 of his sketch books and how he goes about doing his art. He also gave an insight on how he works his law practice with his love of art.