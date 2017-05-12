The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday, April 24th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

President – Tom Schell thanked Diane Beitz, Diane Strickler, Mary Ann Stroh, and Carol Neumann for helping with the inventory at the Halter Home. Tom has also taken photographs of all items. This is almost completed with items tagged including books. The rooms are now themed. The chapel has mainly a religious theme. Upstairs is a bedroom and community room celebrating our schools and community activities. The basement is set up for maps, a blacksmith display, Heritage Homesteads, Schmuck pump and tools for barn building. As well there is a display to honour our veterans.

The signage information for signs has been forwarded to the Township of Woolwich and Waterloo Region. We are waiting to get an answer to our request. We are working with the Woolwich Heritage Committee on this project.

Canada Day plans are well underway. Tom has also made contact with the school in regards to the Heritage Award.

Vice-President – George Isley has suggested some ideas and will be bringing more information at the next meeting in May.

Secretary – Ken Hanson reported that on Tuesday, May 9th our Historical Society will be honoured by the local Lions Club as part of their 100th celebrations. The award is for our efforts in preserving and promoting local history. Ken passed out the schedule for Sunday open houses which will begin on June 11th until September 3rd . There is now a sign-up book for community use on the table for members to sign when using for other than Historical meetings. Ken handles and forwards emails from maryhillroots@gmail.com – to appropriate Board. He has been busy developing the new website.

Archivist & Genealogy – Diane Strickler reported for the past 4 months she has helped Carol Simpson (Grunder / Jaegele / Korman, Sandra Hasson (Hasson / Lehman) El Jay Hansson (Zuber), Brother Ed Hohenadel (Seitz), Peter Schmalz (Schmalz & Koebel), Rick Marion (Bruder), Barb Pontes (Kennedy), Donna Gill (Weiler / Ernewein), Linda Marthen (Hansen), Daniel Hummel (Hummel), Mark Laronde (Reinhart), Frank Rider (Rider / Fahrer / Lehman), Mary Pat Boniface (Zettel / Zinger).

Birthday Club – Diane Beitz has sent out 9 cards.

Building Maintenance – Doug Keller and Tom have gone through the apartment and our unit to check on upgrades and repairs moving forward.

Church – Diane Strickler has updated Baptisms (23), Marriages (2) & Deaths (24) for 2016 by typing and indexing. Gerry Goetz and Diane met with the altar servers and went over their duties both during the week, weekend and funerals Masses. A special presentation was made at weekend Masses to all the Altar Servers from the Maryhill Knights of Columbus. 24 students from parish made their Confirmation on Friday, March 3rd. Recorded 1 baptism and 2 deaths.

Community – Diane Strickler has been working on 4-H binder and pictures. Received information on the village of Conestogo. Working on veterans information from Civil War – WWI- WWII.

Fundraising – Lee Ann Wetzel showed some of the major prizes and will be printing tickets shortly to go in the next newsletter. There will be 5 main prizes this year. Anyone wishing to donate towards the Silent Auction are asked to contact Lee Ann.

Membership – Carol Neumann has brought forward a proposal regarding membership and this will be looked into more fully at the next meeting. Our year will now run the calendar year from January 1st until December 31st. Carol is also working on a pamphlet to celebrate our 40th anniversary. This would contain information on the society, executive names, etc. She is also working on membership cards for new members.

Publications – Suzie Motz has published the Spring newsletter and this was the first time that it was sent out via email. She is hoping more people will request their newsletter that way as well.

Resource Centre – Diane Strickler & Mary Ann Stroh helped plant tulip bulbs around flag pole. Did a general clean-up of house. Took Gr.6 / 7 classes on tour of historical house. Planted yellow tulip bulbs in flowerbed between apartment and Historical House side. Made display and attended Genealogical Fair at the Kitchener Public Library. Set up display at AGM and also attended Heritage Wilmot.

Put up and took down Christmas decorations in windows. Updated Newsletter binder.

Received “Joseph Kieffer and Maria Magdalena Stutter Family History“ book. A genealogical Record of the Descendants of Joseph & Catherine Anstett 1986 and John Beingessner and Bridget Dosman Family Tree. Received copy of “Ontario Command – Volume III.”

School – Diane Strickler has updated St. Boniface school information –parent council executive, etc. also classroom pictures for 2016 / 2017 with names also staff names & pictures. Received a “Souvenir of our School” Bethany School.

S.S. #5- Pilkington Township – Wellington County for 1920-1921. Teacher was Florence S.M. Squire. (From Ann Strauss), updating Shantz Station School –

SS #14. Pictures – 1920 – 1923 – 1924 – 1930 – 1945 – 1946 – 1948 – 1953 – 1954. 80th Anniversary School Reunion picture from K-W Record 1955. Christmas Greeting Card from Amelia Berry – Dec, 1906 – picture of teacher and names of pupils (from Mrs. Hap Shantz). 1951 – 1952 – 1954 (different picture) – 1955

SS # 6 Winterbourne School pictures – 1945 – 1947 – 1949 (Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Hartwick). 1958-59 from Donna (Miller) Kalbfleisch also card of school done by Bob Gaede.

SS #7 West Montrose School picture – 2 different ones for 1945 and 2 for 1949 (Mr.& Mrs. Hartwick & 1 from Mary (Lehman) Legault).

SS #4 1/2 Guelph school picture – 1944 or 1946? (Mary (Lehman) Legault). Working on names for all the schools.

Shantz Station School – SS #14 Picture – 1941 (Bill Fay)

Wayside Crosses – Doug Keller has uncovered the crosses and will be working on them shortly.

Website Co-ordinator – Linda Kennedy has been helping Ken Hanson with the site.