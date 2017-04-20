Player Highlights on Game 4:

Klayton Hoelscher led the Elmira Sugar Kings to a 4-3 win over the Caledonia Corvairs on Wednesday night in Elmira. The West Montrose native scored three times, and provided one assist for Jake Brown’s goal in the Game 4 victory.

Sugar King goalie Jon Reinhart made 44 saves to keep his team in the win column.

Elmira now leads Caledonia 3-1 in the Sutherland Cup semi-finals. Game 5 is Friday night in Caledonia at 7:30 p.m. If Caledonia wins, they’ll be back in Elmira on Sunday at 2 p.m. for Game 6, and in Caledonia on Apr. 24 for Game 7 at 7:30 p.m., if necessary.

The winner of this series will face either the Listowel Cyclones or the London Nationals in the Sutherland Cup finals.

Full game recaps in next week’s Observer.