Residents of an Elmira neighbourhood will have new sidewalks, some of them leading nowhere, foisted on them when the township reconstructs an area around Snyder Avenue North.

In voting Tuesday night to spend some $2 million on the project, council indulged Woolwich’s sidewalk fetish over the objections of both Ward 1 councillors and a neighbourhood resident. The township plans to push ahead with sidewalks on both sides of the reconstructed roadways.

“There’s not very many people who use the sidewalk,” said William Street homeowner Jon Millar of the existing walkways. “I don’t understand why there needs to be a sidewalk on our side of the street.”

Citing council’s recent decision to scrap plans for a second sidewalk on Green Warbler Crescent in Elmira, he said new walkways are both unneeded and a waste of money.

“This is a good exception, too, where there doesn’t need to be a sidewalk.”

Concerns were raised by both Coun. Scott Hahn and fellow Elmira representative Patrick Merlihan, who, as chair of the meeting, didn’t vote on the eventual motion. Both took particular aim at plans to build new sidewalks on Snyder Avenue north of William Street, noting the impact on homeowners’ lots and the fact the walkways won’t take pedestrians anywhere.

“This sidewalk leads to nowhere,” argued Merlihan.

Other councillors, however, opted to go with the staff-led plan despite the situation.

The approved project awards a $1.7-million tender to Terracon Underground Ltd. to carry out the reconstruction, along with another $118,000 for GM BluePlan Engineering to carry out the administration of the work.

Planned is a full reconstruction of Snyder Avenue North between Church Street and Riverside Drive, including underground services, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. Also included are portions of William and Herbert streets.

As with Millar’s concrete driveway, portions will be ripped out and replaced with a sidewalk along township property. The new sidewalks will cut short some driveways and impinge on homes on smaller lots built closer to the road in this older part of Elmira. Some mature trees may be removed or damaged as well.

Director of engineering and planning Dan Kennaley noted the municipality will try to save trees, and will be responsible for any damage done to residents’ driveways and lawns in the process of reconstructing the roadways.

The matter will be brought back to the Mar. 28 council meeting, at which time residents will have another opportunity to speak to their concerns, hoping to sway councillors to do what they see as right.