Deciding an on-farm business was too much business, not enough farming, Woolwich councillors reversed course on last week’s decision to approve expansion plans at Wellington Fertilizer.

The business operates on a farm property at 7021 Sideroad 5 W. owned by Robert Brubacher, who requested a zone change to increase the amount of space available for his fertilizer-packaging business. The plan was to allow for the processing of de-icing salt during the summer downtime.

Absent from last week’s discussion, Coun. Mark Bauman argued Tuesday night that the fertilizer operation already appears to be the principal use on the property. The addition of salt processing can’t be seen as farm-related, making the venture even more of an “industrial use.”

Noting the operation has previously been granted permission to expand in scope, Coun. Mark Bauman argued the latest changes make the situation even more problematic.

“We’ve gone down the slippery slope too far on this one.”

His reservations were shared by Coun. Patrick Merlihan, who expressed concerns about the growing size of what is supposed to be a business to supplement the farm income.

“It does have a negative impact on the neighbours,” he said of the operation.

With Coun. Larry Shantz on side, the vote to turn down the decision made at the Feb. 28 committee-of-the-whole meeting passed by a 3-2 margin, with Coun. Murray Martin having removed himself after declaring a pecuniary interest in the matter.

The reversal leaves the township in a bit of a legal bind if Brubacher opts to appeal the decision to the Ontario Municipal Board. Planning staff having recommended approval of the zone change, Woolwich would have to hire an outside planning consultant to defend its position at the quasi-judicial hearing, noted director of engineering and planning Dan Kennaley.