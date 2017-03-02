In a case of sidewalks if necessary, but not necessarily sidewalks, a group of Elmira homeowners won’t be conscripted into the endless battle over walkways. Meeting Tuesday night, Woolwich councillors scrapped plans to put sidewalks on both sides of the street when Green Warbler Crescent is rebuilt.

It’s a familiar fight every time staff recommends doubling up the number of sidewalks when roads are reconstructed in established neighbourhoods. While the practice is standard in new subdivisions – the concrete goes in before the homes, in most cases – it’s always an uphill battle in established areas. Still, it’s a war planning staff seem intent on waging each time.

Typically, residents appeal for common sense to prevail, as was the case this week in council chambers.

Pointing out that the project was put off once due to lack of financing and a remaining $100,000 shortfall in funding, Green Warbler resident Phil Willms called on councillors to take the savings in eliminating plans for a second sidewalk.

“Why do we have to add a sidewalk when it appears there’s so little traffic?” he asked. “Our street works quite well the way it is.”

The addition of an “unnecessary expenditure” would create problems where none exist today, he added. For instance, adding a sidewalk on the west side of the street would effectively eliminate much of the usable space on people’s driveways, creating more on-street parking. That, in turn, would make the streets more congested and more dangerous for kids and drivers alike.

“The street is wide open now – it seems to work well,” Willms said. “We should be using some common sense with regards to spending and actual needs.”

The unnecessary expense theme was echoed by resident Brad Martin, whose property has an existing sidewalk that will be retained and expanded under the plan.

“If we don’t have the money to spend, why spend it?”

As with previous battles, most councillors quickly got onboard with the residents.

“This is a very good place that we could make an exception to our policy,” said Mayor Sandy Shantz.

Coun. Patrick Merlihan noted, however, that the township doesn’t have a formal sidewalk policy, which remains a work in progress. Councillors previously rejected a bid for a blanket policy requiring sidewalks on both sides of every street.

While there’ll be no new sidewalk, the township is looking at options for dealing with a walkway that links the street to Mockingbird Drive, the outlet of which essentially sees pedestrians exit in line with the intersection of Green Warbler Crescent and Blue Heron Court.

The reconstruction project itself is scheduled to be carried out this year at a budget of some $1.2 million.