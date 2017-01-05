Claire Doerr, Amber Moran and Maria Kanellis

The St. Boniface School gym was packed for the annual Christmas Concert, which was held on Wednesday, December 21st . Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m. It was standing room only.

The front foyer had the beautiful Christmas tree with the rosary chain as garland.

Emcees for the evening were Amber Moran and Clare Doerr with Maria Kanellis looking after the music.

Music teacher Mr. Sean O’Brien had the grade 7 and 8 student band play a song which they composed themselves entitled “Maryhill Christmas” as well as playing Jingle Bells.

Mrs. Joanna Mazza, the Junior and Senior Kindergarten teacher had the students singing “Baby Jesus we love you” and a song about Santa Claus. Mrs. Tiffany Roth’s Junior and Senior Kindergarten class sang “Christmas Bells” and they also did the “Reindeer Pokey”.

The grade 1 and 2 class of Ms. Corinne Kennedy’s performed a lullaby and also sang Silent Night complete with all the motions and sang “Happy Birthday Jesus”.

Mrs. Karen Randall Grade 2 and 3 class had her students performing a play called “The Littlest Christmas Tree” complete with birds, rabbits and the star.

A fantastic rendition of “Jingle Bells” was performed by Ms. Nancy Zuzinjak’s grade 4 and 5 class on their recorders. Thank you to Mrs. Senia McDonald their music teacher for the wonderful performance.

Mrs. Leisha Huber grade 6 and 7 class did a dramatization to the Christmas version of the great song “Hallelujah” by Cloverton.

The grades 4 to 8 under the direction of Mme. Angela Vitorino sang 4 Christmas carols in French – “Quand le pere noel”, “Le petit renne au nez rouge”, “l’enfant au tambour” and “vive le vent”.

Mr. Henry Bink had his grade 7 and 8 class performed a Christmas song medley and dance.