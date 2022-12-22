 OBSERVER -
Owners seeking more flexibility for Riverworks site in St. Jacobs

Citing the need for more flexibility when renting space to commercial tenants, the owners of the Riverworks in St. Jacobs are seeking to ease zoning

By Steve Kannon
Employees of municipal services in a special form are clearing snow from the sidewalk with a shovel

Wellesley Township to revisit sidewalk snow-clearing issue

The township will revisit sidewalk snow-clearing options, Wellesley councillors decided Tuesday night following a presentation from a resident. Nancy Kennedy is looking for the township

By Bill Atwood

For this group, it’s all about the service

The Elmira council of the Knights of Columbus gathered last week to celebrate and reflect on 40 years of service in the community. “Because it’s

By Bill Atwood

Federal funding will help medical company in St. Jacobs

A St. Jacobs business last week received a $1-million repayable loan under FedDev Ontario’s Business Scale-up and Productivity stream. The no-interest loan to Huron Digital

By Bill Atwood

This fizzy, chocolaty drink is a New York classic

Egg creams are a beverage steeped in history and mystery. An iconic New York City drink, egg creams reached peak popularity in the early 1900s,

By Observer Staff

Woolwich and Wellesley swear in new councils

Woolwich Township Council for the 2022-26 term was officially sworn in Monday night in a ceremony at the Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira. The new

By Steve Kannon

It’s a busy and fruitful time for local folksinger

Local folksinger Carla Muller’s newest single was 15 years in the making. The song Snow Came Falling was inspired by the drive home she and her husband took in a snowstorm from the Guelph hospital after the birth of their

By Bill Atwood

Taking a stroll through a Christmas past

The smell of burning kerosene seems almost familiar to someone walking along the lantern-lit paths in Doon Heritage Village during the holidays. Afterall, it wasn’t so long ago that burning fuel in a lantern was the norm when it came

By Leah Gerber
