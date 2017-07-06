25.4 C
November 17, 2016

  • Poor design of Elmira crosswalk has councillor worried about school crossing
  • Breslau GO station plan receives formal backing from region as Metrolinx moves forward
  • Residents, region at odds over Wellesley intersection
  • Editorial: Councils pay no heed to public input on budgets
  • Unlucky 13 for Kings as team’s winning streak ends at a dozen
  • Win, lose and draw for Applejacks
  • Group puts region’s minimum livable wage at $15.42 in 2017
  • The kids are puttin’ on a real show
  • Fundraiser keepin’ it fresh

The Observer
More than two decades of professional community journalism dedicated to serving the residents of Woolwich and Wellesley Townships in Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1996.
Contact us: info@woolwichobserver.com

