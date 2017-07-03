16.6 C
May 25, 2017

  • Incentives for commercial building upgrades
  • Audit shows 2016 was a strong yearfor Wellesley
  • Students at Elmira’s St. Teresa school help support KidsAbility
  • New legislation governing gravel pits still light on details
  • Editorial: New legislation, but no details on gravel pit changes
  • Woolwich Gymnastics Club sending four girls to provincial competition
  • Weather finally cooperating, soccer season gets underway
  • Upward and onward for new St. Jacobs BIA
  • With a name like that, a Kitchener show seems just the thing
  • Documenting dogs being of service in more than one way

The Observer
More than two decades of professional community journalism dedicated to serving the residents of Woolwich and Wellesley Townships in Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1996.
