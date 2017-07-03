16.6 C
January 5, 2017

  • Police seeking suspects in WestMontrose trailer fire, vandalism and break-ins
  • Conversion plan for new LED streetlights gets the nod from Wellesley council
  • Friends and colleagues recall contributions of Ron Hackett
  • 2016 Year in Review
  • Editorial: Fear unfounded, but will be used to curtail freedom
  • It’s all about securing a playoff position for Jacks right now
  • A mixed bag for snowmobilers as season gets going
  • For young professional, there’s no place like home to speak of
  • A Glee-ful experience with symphony
  • Scholarship helps local woman pursue her passion for music
The Observer
More than two decades of professional community journalism dedicated to serving the residents of Woolwich and Wellesley Townships in Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1996.
Contact us: info@woolwichobserver.com

