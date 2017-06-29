15.6 C
Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Home 2017 Archives January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017

  • Crown withdraws charges against Woolwich coun. Scott Hahn
  • Strong play has EDSS junior boys eyeing basketball playoffs
  • EDSS grad travels to France to pick up prestigious science award
  • Kiwanis Club donations help stock shelves of school libraries in Woolwich
  • Editorial: Trump’s stance shines a light on risky trade deals
  • Kings put another pair in the win column
  • EDSS girls having a dominant year on the ice, remaining undefeated
  • Jacks punch ticket to the playoffs, look to move up
  • Travel vaccines among expanded pharmacy services
  • St. James’ concert is music to the ears of refugees
  • Their community work fuels scholarships awards

Free Download

Category: Tags: ,

Description

Additional information

Page #

32
File Size

25.4 mb

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related products

The Observer
More than two decades of professional community journalism dedicated to serving the residents of Woolwich and Wellesley Townships in Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1996.
Contact us: info@woolwichobserver.com

LOCAL WEATHER

Elmira, Ontario, Canada
light rain
15.6 ° C
16 °
15 °
82%
2.6kmh
90%
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
22 °
© 2017 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES
video

Heavy waters cause flooding in Elmira and area

Ali Wilson -
0