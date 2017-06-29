15.6 C
Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Home 2017 Archives February 16, 2017

February 16, 2017

  • Wellesley looking to revisit its kennel bylaw after applications reveal gaps
  • No new industrial land for Hawkesville, council decides
  • CBC series is pure bunk, say local Mennonites
  • Letter soliciting for puppies raises suspicions about buyer’s intentions
  • Editorial: Our distrust of institutions continues to grow
  • Kings split weekend games, drop to second place
  • Jacks looking to advance Friday night
  • Two EDSS ski team members each pick up bronze medals at WCSSAA meet
  • Elmira curlers qualify for provincial competition next month
  • Elmira site proposed for electrical system battery backup facility
  • Young violinist joins KWS for pair of concerts
  • Big-time love of animals nets some big-time recognition
  • Finding just the right mix for muffins

Free Download

Category: Tags: ,

Description

Additional information

File Size

14.9 mb
Page #

28

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related products

The Observer
More than two decades of professional community journalism dedicated to serving the residents of Woolwich and Wellesley Townships in Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1996.
Contact us: info@woolwichobserver.com

LOCAL WEATHER

Elmira, Ontario, Canada
light rain
15.6 ° C
16 °
15 °
82%
2.6kmh
90%
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
22 °
© 2017 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES
video

Heavy waters cause flooding in Elmira and area

Ali Wilson -
0