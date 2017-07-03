16.6 C
Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Monday, July 3, 2017

ObserverXtra Privacy Policy

What information do we collect? We collect information from you when you register on our site, place an order, subscribe to our newsletter, respond to a survey or fill out a form. When ordering or registering on our site, as appropriate, you may be asked to enter your: name, e-mail address, mailing address, phone number, credit card information or Cathedral Comm Inc. You may, however, visit our site anonymously. Google, as a third party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads on your site. Google’s use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to your users based on their visit to your sites and other sites on the Internet. Users may opt out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the Google ad and content network privacy policy.. What do we use your information for? Any of the information we collect from you may be used in one of the following ways: ; To improve our website (we continually strive to improve our website offerings based on the information and feedback we receive from you) ; To improve customer service (your information helps us to more effectively respond to your customer service requests and support needs) ; To process transactions Your information, whether public or private, will not be sold, exchanged, transferred, or given to any other company for any reason whatsoever, without your consent, other than for the express purpose of delivering the purchased product or service requested. ; To administer a contest, promotion, survey or other site feature ; To send periodic emails The email address you provide for order processing, may be used to send you information and updates pertaining to your order, in addition to receiving occasional company news, updates, related product or service information, etc. How do we protect your information? ObserverXtra does not  encourage commerce transactions through our website at this time. However, we offer the use of a secure server. All supplied sensitive/credit information is transmitted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology and then encrypted into our Payment gateway providers database only to be accessible by those authorized with special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. After a transaction, your private information (credit cards, social security numbers, financials, etc.) will not be stored on our servers. Do we use cookies? Yes (Cookies are small files that a site or its service provider transfers to your computers hard drive through your Web browser (if you allow) that enables the sites or service providers systems to recognize your browser and capture and remember certain information We use cookies to understand and save your preferences for future visits, keep track of advertisements and compile aggregate data about site traffic and site interaction so that we can offer better site experiences and tools in the future. We may contract with third-party service providers to assist us in better understanding our site visitors. These service providers are not permitted to use the information collected on our behalf except to help us conduct and improve our business. If you prefer, you can choose to have your computer warn you each time a cookie is being sent, or you can choose to turn off all cookies via your browser settings. Like most websites, if you turn your cookies off, some of our services may not function properly. However, you can still place orders by contacting customer service. Do we disclose any information to outside parties? We do not sell, trade, or otherwise transfer to outside parties your personally identifiable information. This does not include trusted third parties who assist us in operating our website, conducting our business, or servicing you, so long as those parties agree to keep this information confidential. We may also release your information when we believe release is appropriate to comply with the law, enforce our site policies, or protect ours or others rights, property, or safety. However, non-personally identifiable visitor information may be provided to other parties for marketing, advertising, or other uses. Third party links Occasionally, at our discretion, we may include or offer third party products or services on our website. These third party sites have separate and independent privacy policies. We therefore have no responsibility or liability for the content and activities of these linked sites. Nonetheless, we seek to protect the integrity of our site and welcome any feedback about these sites. Please see our Disclaimer. California Online Privacy Protection Act Compliance Because we value your privacy we have taken the necessary precautions to be in compliance with the California Online Privacy Protection Act. We therefore will not distribute your personal information to outside parties without your consent. All users of our site may make any changes to their information at anytime by logging into their control panel and going to the ‘Log In‘ page ‘Edit Profile” area. Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act Compliance We are in compliance with the requirements of COPPA (Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act), we do not collect any information from anyone under 13 years of age. Our website, products and services are all directed to people who are at least 13 years old or older. Online Privacy Policy Only This online privacy policy applies only to information collected through our website and not to information collected offline. Terms and Conditions Please also visit our Disclaimer section establishing the use, and limitations of liability governing the use of our website at http://www.observerxtra.com Your Consent By using our site, you consent to our online privacy policy. Changes to our Privacy Policy If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on this page, and/or update the Privacy Policy modification date below. This policy was last modified on July 8, 2015 Contacting Us If there are any questions regarding this privacy policy you may contact us using the information below. http://www.observerxtra.com The Observer 20-B Arthur Street North Elmira, Ontario N3B 1Z9 Canada info@observerxtra.com 519-669-5790

The Observer
More than two decades of professional community journalism dedicated to serving the residents of Woolwich and Wellesley Townships in Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 1996.
Joe Merlihan
Publisher
    About Merlihan
    Contact: 519-669-5790 Ext 107
    Joe Merlihan has been keeping the books in order for two decades. He took charge of advertising sales and all of the fancy paperwork that successful enterprises require to grow and stay in business in the Observer’s infancy. The Observer had people that could write and create but neither of those skills keep a newspaper afloat. University of Waterloo churned out another graduate with an Economics Degree but few jobs available when it was time to enter the workforce. He had a brief stint at Lazy-Boy working the line before that business went south, literally, which had Merlihan pink-slipped. Taking advantage of his unemployment he upgraded his skills with government-paid-for sales training. It must have been fate. Merlihan had acquired the two most important skills for becoming a Publisher and didn’t even know it. Married to his high-school sweetheart, a kid on the way and few prospects for meaningful employment, his kid brother reached out for some help with a new venture. The Observer fresh out of the gates was a work in progress. The community was ready for another voice, but they’ve seen others come and go, they were skeptical. Merlihan put a business plan in motion — the ABC’s — Always be Selling! Book keeping, dealing with official government types, making sure The Observer gets paid are all in a days work. There was a light at the end of the tunnel after each week we published. The rest, as they say, is history. Early on Merlihan developed a reputation for big thinking ideas. He was invited to be a delegate for then Jean Chretien’s Prime Minister’s task force on entrepreneurship. He made his presentation to various Senators and beauracrats, including the “Big M” Frank Mahovlich. Mahovlich was impressed enough with Merlihan’s presentation that he invited himself down to see The Observer in full swing. The big thinking doesn’t stop either. Early in 1996 The Observer adopted a slogan saying “We’ve only just begun.” Two decades later it feels like that slogan is as relevant today as it was when The Observer published its first newspaper. Continually re-inventing, pushing for better, re-thinking how to do business better… we’ve only just begun.
    Taking/Making Phone Calls
    70%
    Doing Boring Admin Stuff
    90%
    Surfing The Web
    85%
    Head Strategy Ninja
    95%

    Donna Rudy
    Sales Manager
      About Rudy
      Contact: 519-669-5790 Ext 104
      Donna Rudy grew up in Elmira, did her schooling here, and continues to work here. She has never been afraid of a little hard work. Her summers were often spent on dairy and pig farms doing chores – real work. One of four siblings, including 2 burly brothers, Donna learned early to fight for things. She brings that determination to the office to ensure that our clients are getting the most out of our services. Donna joined the Observer in 1998 without any previous advertising or sales training. As noted earlier — she’s not afraid of a little hard work.  She quickly became the voice of the Observer to business clients all over Waterloo Region. Quick to strike up a conversation — (Donna has a large  extended family so this comes naturally) — Donna has become the go-to advertising sales person in the Region. Donna is a cowgirl at heart. Her main four-legged love for twelve and a half years was a quarter horse/draft cross named Krash. Krash is gone, but will never be forgotten. Donna continues to get her horse fix by doing chores at the barn where he was boarded. 2015 ushered in a new opportunity for Donna. She was selected to design cards for a Canadian stamp company called High Hopes Rubber Stamps. In the same year, she had one of her card designs published in the Summer 2015 edition of Canadian Scrapbooker magazine. This girl has skills! She looks forward to more of her work being published. Donna  lives with her cowboy, Mark, in Drayton. In the summer of 2014 they adopted the world’s cutest dog named Moe. (Patrick Merlihan contests this claim however.)
      Advertising Selling
      90%
      Answering Questions
      75%
      Sending Email
      85%
      Special Princess Powers
      100%

      Steve Kannon
      Editor
        About Kannon
        519-669-5790 Ext 103
        Steve Kannon has been a newspaper Editor for more than two decades. He holds the top post at the Observer for the past fifteen years. In that time he has mentored upwards of a hundred journalists. Kannon has crafted a winning formula of editorial columnists, cartoonists and journalists over the years. Under his tenure The Observer has earned more industry awards then any other newspaper in Waterloo Region. Some years the awards earned were more than any other newspaper in the province. His own writing and opinions have earned numerous nods at the provincial and federal levels as well. Most recently Kannon won first place in Canada for Best National Editorial as well as a third place for Best Editorial Pages.
        Writing
        90%
        Editing
        95%
        Meetings
        45%
        Wish it were the Weekend
        100%

        Patrick Merlihan
        Print | Web Manager
          About Merlihan
          519-669-5790 Ext 105
          Patrick Merlihan has led the design side of The Observer since inception. He has more than two decades of experience on the software and creative side of effective newspaper and advertising design earning provincial and national accolades year-after-year. He has mentored some of the top talent in Canada and recently reunited with his student newspaper Imprint, at the University of Waterloo. In 2015 Merlihan was voted the first outside voting member of the Board of Directors of Imprint. Merlihan found his calling in the newspaper industry at Imprint. His time at Imprint had him fill posts as Photo Editor, Arts Editor, Production Assistant and President of the Board of Directors. The experience was unmatched. It was the groundwork that led to the creation of The Observer in 1996. In fact, the first edition was produced at Imprint. As a life-long resident of Elmira Merlihan launched the Observer in his hometown with a collective group in March of 1996. The first edition was published March 26, 1996 in honour of The Elmira Maple Syrup Festival.  Joe Merlihan joined the paper soon after as the newspaper’s Publisher. A lot happened in between 1996 and today. Merlihan is married to the super beautiful/intellectual woman he met at Imprint, has two kids, is a certified basketball coach, is a Township of Woolwich Councillor and has one of the cutest dogs that ever lived. Life has been busy, but good. There’s only more good stuff to come.
          Graphic Design
          90%
          Web Design / Nerdy stuff
          75%
          Other Boring Admin Stuff
          45%
          Planning for a Zombie Apocolypse
          100%

          Faisal Ali
          Reporter | Photographer
          About Ali
          519-669-5790 Ext 102
          Faisal Ali is a journalist and photographer with the Observer. It’s his first true gig as a full-fledged, full-time reporter, and he is dang eager to prove his mettle. Prior to this life of words and pictures, Faisal worked with big numbers as a data analyst with a company in Cambridge. He got his first degree in Mathematical Physics at the University of Waterloo — while he learned cool stuff like mechanics in a curved space-time and quantum theory, he decided to follow his passion in political and social movements. Faisal headed to the east coast, to the University of King’s College for a post-baccalaureate Journalism degree. He’s volunteered for the Imprint, the Community Edition and did an internship with the National Post. Now he’s here, a hack-journalist living the dream and doing what he loves best.
          Chasing down story leads
          70%
          Digging deep into an issue
          90%
          Making words dance off a page
          85%
          Spelling words with numbers on a calculator
          100%

          Ali Wilson
          Reporter | Photographer
            About Wilson
            519-669-5790 Ext 101
            Ali Wilson is a reporter at the Woolwich Observer in Elmira. Prior to her getting this sweet gig, Ali worked for her hometown community newspaper in Brockville at The Recorder and Times. She’s an eastern gal who likes critters on four legs, especially her orange tabby cat Rocky. She likes living in these parts because it’s warmer with milder winters. A graduate of Carleton University, Ali holds a Bachelor of Journalism honours with a Minor in Business. She is looking forward to hearing about from you, whether it be a hot tip, or she’s interviewing you about your latest newsworthy endeavour. Give her a call or use the handy form below to get in touch.
            Tracking Down Leads
            63%
            Interviewing local people
            95%
            Being a shutterbug
            75%
            Looking forward to riding her horse
            100%

            Jake Stallard
            Graphic Designer
              About Stallard
              519-669-5790 Ext 109
              Jake Stallard is a perfect fit for the Observer. The day he interviewed for the position the server crashed and files were lost, havoc ran amok, and really bad words were said. He saw first-hand the perils of the newspaper business. Since his employ he’s experienced the joys — and thankfully there’s been way more of those then the other. He likes it that way. Jake was born and raised in Kitchener — he’s a local boy. Did all of his schooling in K-town including earning an Advertising Diploma at Conestoga College. After college he joined a large office supply conglomerate working 6 years putting together catalogues, in-store promotions and doing too much data configuration gobledygook….yawn! He got tired of the corporate grind. Enter the Observer in the summer of 2013. Jake has been putting that Advertising Diploma into overdrive. He spends most of his day pumping out award-winning ads and editorial layouts — this boy can design! His creativity extends outside the office too. Jake likes to slap the bass in a local band, whose name would make most people blush, and plays occasional gigs in and around KW. He likes to record, write music and listen to other fantastic bands perform at clubs. His lovely wife has got to be the best cook around — you should see this guy’s lunches! In the summer he is a full-time baseball dad to his son.
              Graphic Design
              98%
              Editorial Layouts
              85%
              Info Graphic Presentations
              75%
              Playing Tom Sawyer with Geddy Lee
              100%

