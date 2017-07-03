Publisher

About Merlihan

Contact: 519-669-5790 Ext 107

Joe Merlihan has been keeping the books in order for two decades. He took charge of advertising sales and all of the fancy paperwork that successful enterprises require to grow and stay in business in the Observer’s infancy. The Observer had people that could write and create but neither of those skills keep a newspaper afloat. University of Waterloo churned out another graduate with an Economics Degree but few jobs available when it was time to enter the workforce. He had a brief stint at Lazy-Boy working the line before that business went south, literally, which had Merlihan pink-slipped. Taking advantage of his unemployment he upgraded his skills with government-paid-for sales training. It must have been fate. Merlihan had acquired the two most important skills for becoming a Publisher and didn’t even know it. Married to his high-school sweetheart, a kid on the way and few prospects for meaningful employment, his kid brother reached out for some help with a new venture. The Observer fresh out of the gates was a work in progress. The community was ready for another voice, but they’ve seen others come and go, they were skeptical. Merlihan put a business plan in motion — the ABC’s — Always be Selling! Book keeping, dealing with official government types, making sure The Observer gets paid are all in a days work. There was a light at the end of the tunnel after each week we published. The rest, as they say, is history. Early on Merlihan developed a reputation for big thinking ideas. He was invited to be a delegate for then Jean Chretien’s Prime Minister’s task force on entrepreneurship. He made his presentation to various Senators and beauracrats, including the “Big M” Frank Mahovlich. Mahovlich was impressed enough with Merlihan’s presentation that he invited himself down to see The Observer in full swing. The big thinking doesn’t stop either. Early in 1996 The Observer adopted a slogan saying “We’ve only just begun.” Two decades later it feels like that slogan is as relevant today as it was when The Observer published its first newspaper. Continually re-inventing, pushing for better, re-thinking how to do business better… we’ve only just begun.