Elmira’s Brady Martin taken third overall in OHL draft

When he was selected third overall last Friday by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the OHL priority selection draft, Elmira native Brady Martin made history as the second highest-ever pick from Waterloo Region.

“I knew kind of where I was going a week before the draft, so it was not really a surprise. I think the top four were the right picks for the people [projected] in the draft,” Martin said.

“I was really excited. I knew they have a great organization, and the coach is really good, I’ve heard. The fan base is really amazing down there, so I’m really excited to head down for the training camp,” he added.

The 16-year-old center is coming off a very successful season with the Waterloo Wolves U16 AAA team. After finishing with 42 points in 27 games in the 2021-22 season, he increased his point total to more than two a game this year with 56 in 23 regular season games and 29 in 11 playoff games. He was also the Wolves’ captain this season and took home a gold medal with team Ontario at the Canada Games.

“There was some growth in the game and he’s been given some more positive responsibility, both in the dressing room and on the ice. His work ethic in the offseason is great, and how he works in practice throughout the year is incredible,” said Wolves coach Tyler Ertel.

Ertel knew Martin, a 5’11”, 170-pound right-handed shooter, would be a high pick before the season even started.

“He’s been special for a while, so, yeah, no surprise. I did not expect him to be in the running for number-one overall and he was just a hair away from being selected number-one overall, which is amazing,” he said.

This season helped prepare him for the OHL, Martin said.

“You always gotta show up, and in the OHL you’ve got to show up even more, because there’s a lot of talent in the OHL and you don’t show up and you’re gonna be walked over and they’re gonna embarrass you. You always got to show up and compete.”

Greyhounds GM Kyle Raftis said that Martin was on their radar all year, and the team became worried that he might not be available when their turn to pick came up.

“Just because of how good a second half he had. It was such a performance in that second half and the playoffs and everything that you can just kind of see him taking off in the rankings. You’re just never sure how the draft is going to play out, so we’re really excited.”

Rafts said Martin is the complete package of a first-round pick, a true center power forward who can play both power-play and penalty-kill who willed his Wolves team to where they needed to be.

“Just a kid that wants the puck on his stick in big moments, and I think getting to know him and his family a little bit better off the ice, you get a real sense of just how bad this guy wants to be a player,” Raftis added.

The GM has an expectation that he will make an impact for the Soo next season with the plan the team has in place for him, however he also acknowledges there will be an adjustment period.

“You don’t want to put pressure on a player…our expectation is he’s going to come in and make an impact on our team next year, whether that’s right out of September or it takes until October or whatever it’s going to be. I don’t think he’s the type of player that’s going to sit back and try and just quietly get himself on the ice.”

Playing with 20 year olds will be a different experience, Martin acknowledged.

“I think if I’m surrounded by players, that’s a good atmosphere for it. I can make a difference in a hockey game but I still have to work my tail off and do what I can, keep going like in the last couple of years.”

If Martin continues on the current trajectory, Ertel would not be surprised to see Martin as first-round NHL draft pick in two years, and later donning the maple leaf at the world juniors.

“This kid is a very, very special human being and a very special player. We’re all very blessed to have him come from this community and especially more of a smaller town farm boy – this is quite an amazing story. I can’t say enough good things about him,” Ertel said.