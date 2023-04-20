Young team progresses through a challenging 2022-23 season

The Elmira Sugar Kings’ 2022-23 season was pegged as a rebuilding time right from the start. That much is obvious when the team sees more than a dozen roster spots turnover, with rookies galore in the lineup.

Still, there was never any quit as the team got better as the season went along.

Early on, there was another transition, as head coach Rob Collins left in mid-October to join the OHL’s Guelph Storm as an assistant coach. Director of Hockey Operations Scott McMillan stepped behind the bench, eventually taking on the job full-time.

The Kings eventually ended the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League regular season with a record of 29-20-1, good for fourth place in the Midwestern Conference behind the KW Siskins, Stratford Warriors and Cambridge Redhawks.

“It was an interesting year, with obviously a lot of turnover in the roster. And then losing our coach, I think six games in, it was certainly a season with a lot of unique challenges. But at the end, I think we were able to close the gap between us and the top three teams and get into that group,” said McMillan of the Kings’ season.

With their finish in the standings, the Kings faced the fifth-place Ayr Centennials in the first round of the playoffs, taking the series in six games.

Next up, they faced the conference’s first-place team, the KW Siskins, falling in six games.

While noting every team wants to go the distance, McMillan said the playoffs were indicative of the Kings’ development through the season.

“We look back at it, I think you always want to win your last game, but there were a lot more successes than disappointments in this year given everything that we had to go through.”

While every season begins with some turnover as players age out and others take other opportunities, perhaps moving up or heading off to school, this season was exceptional, says McMillan. The difficulties were compounded by the pandemic, which not only halted the Kings’ first-place season in 2020 ahead of what was expected to be a deep playoff run, but put a hold on scouting and player development. The organization is only just now starting to get back to normal on those fronts.

“I think it’s easy to forget sometimes that we had a first-place team on a strong playoff run and it was cancelled. And then the whole season was lost with what was probably our best team that we’ve had in my time here. We never got to play.”

When play resumed, the club had to play some catch-up. That included incorporating 14 rookies, where in a regular year the team might have half a dozen. That made the progress all the more noteworthy, said the coach.

“The experience that was gained by our first-year guys this year, it certainly was reflected in the playoffs. By the time we got to the playoffs, they were different players than they were at the start of the year,” said McMillan.

“One of the joys of coaching is being able to see kids come in and see where they are at the start and then see where they ended up. I think that the improvement that we saw in all of our individuals… I don’t think one of our players went backwards, which is something in itself. I don’t think that I would say I’ve ever had a year like that where not one player went backwards – every single guy got better. And then collectively as a group, we got a whole lot better.”

McMillan says he expects the team will build on this year’s experience in the 2023-24 season, which is already under construction. In that vein, the Kings will hold a prospect camp April 29-30 at the Woolwich Memorial Centre.