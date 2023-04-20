Three face charges after OPP traffic stop

The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police charged three individuals after an officer on patrol was alerted to a stolen vehicle by the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system that is now in all Wellington County OPP cruisers.

On April 15at approximately 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling along Wellington Road 39 when the ALPR system alerted them to a stolen vehicle. A tire deflation device was used after the vehicle failed to stop for officers, and the three occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Dusty Sharpe, 42, Cambridge, was charged with ‘possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000’ and ‘flight from peace officer.’ Natalie Anne Parsons, 45, of Cambridge was charged with ‘possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.’ Samantha Smith, 33, of Cambridge was charged with ‘possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000’ and ‘possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine.’

All three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on June 9.

The Wellington County OPP is continuing to investigate and anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

APRIL 9

3:16 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Bloomingdale. A cyclist travelling east on Sawmill Road began making a left-turn onto St. Charles Street West when a Hyundai stopped at a stop sign on St. Charles Street West began to turn left onto Sawmill Road and struck the cyclist. The driver of the Hyundai, a Maryhill woman, was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on through highway.’ The cyclist sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the collision.

APRIL 10

7:13 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle in Elmira. Sometime between April 6 at 3:30 p.m. and April 10 at 6 a.m. an unknown suspect(s) smashed the back driver’s side window of a van parked in a lot in the area of Earl Martin Drive and Arthur Street South. Numerous tools were stolen out the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

1:40 PM | Police received a report of a residential break and enter in Breslau. Sometime between April 9 at 4 p.m. and April 10 at 9 a.m., an unknown suspect(s) entered the garage of a home on Flanders Road. The suspect stole personal property. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

APRIL 12

12:01 AM | Perth County OPP responded to a domestic disturbance in the Township of Perth East. It was determined that one person involved in the disturbance had assaulted the other. The victim sustained minor injuries. The accused also broke the victim’s cell phone and damaged a wall. As a result, a 43-year-old Waterloo man was arrested and charged with ‘assault – spousal’ and ‘mischief – domestic’ (two counts). The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford on May 8.

12:37 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at a Bloomingdale location. Sometime between 11and 11:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) smashed the passenger-side front window of a vehicle parked in the conservation area lot on Snyders Flats Road. Personal property including payment cards were stolen and used at convenience stores to make purchases. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

3:10 PM | Police received a report of a theft from a store on Farmers Market Road in St. Jacobs. At approximately 2 p.m., an unknown male entered the store and selected merchandise from a shelf. The male then reportedly attended the customer service area, provided a receipt for the item he had taken from the shelf, and was provided a refund. The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a grey baseball hat, black t-shirt, black capri pants and black shoes and socks. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

APRIL 13

8:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the entrance of the Belwood Lake Conservation Area. When members of the Grand River Conservation Authority approached the vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle and entered a wooded area. It was later determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen. At approximately 11:30 p.m., the OPP responded to reports of a theft that had just occurred at a residence on Fourth Line, Centre Wellington. Officers attended the area and located the suspect nearby. The investigation determined it to be the same suspect from the stolen vehicle investigation earlier that day. As a result, a 31-year-old Toronto man was charged with ‘possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,’ ‘trespassing at night,’ ‘theft under $5,000’ and ‘fail to comply with probation order.’ The accused has been held for bail.

9:30 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to reports of a disturbance at a Centre Wellington address. As a result of the investigation, a 34-year old of Centre Wellington resident was charged with ‘spousal assault.’ The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph at a later date.

APRIL 16

10:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a break and enter that had just occurred at a residence in Elora. Officers attended the area and located the suspect. As a result of the investigation, A 54-year-old Nichol Township man was charged with the ‘failure to comply with undertaking,’ ‘mischief under $5,000’ and ‘break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence.’ The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on May 26.

3:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a collision involving an SUV and a cyclist on County Road 12 between County Road 8 and Twelfth Line, Mapleton Township. The cyclist, an 81-year-old Hamilton resident, was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The driver of the SUV was uninjured. Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

APRIL 17

7:05 AM | Emergency services responded to the area of Shantz Station Road and Victoria Street North east of Breslau for a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a Honda Civic was travelling north on Shantz Station Road when the car veered across the south lane, striking a hydro pole before coming to rest. The 23-year-old male driver was transported by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Shantz Station Road, between Victoria Street North and Kramp Road, was closed for several hours for the police investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information or video footage is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.

3:50 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Arthur Street South and Listowel Road in Elmira. One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, a driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

4:46 PM | Police and Woolwich firefighters responded to the scene of a four-vehicle collision on Kossuth Road in Cambridge. There were no physical injuries reported. As a result of the investigation, one driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’ Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police.