Government schemes will do little for housing crisis

Increasing the housing supply is the excuse for a range of developer-friendly policies enacted by the provincial government. From dropping the Greenbelt pledge to stripping away local planning controls, Premier Doug Ford insists the moves will address the housing crisis.

That’s pure fiction.

Given current realities, the changes he’s imposed won’t overcome the supply issue, and do nothing for the affordability problem.

All of the attention is on the supply, none on the demand side of the equation.

Canada’s population grew by more than a million people last year due to immigrants and temporary residents. The federal government wants to boost immigration numbers higher still.

Even leaving aside the issues of labour and materials, there’s simply no way to build quickly enough to accommodate that kind of growth.

In Ontario, Ford’s call to build 1.5 million new homes over the next decade appears doomed from the start – there just isn’t the capacity to build that much, that quickly. And, more ominously, population growth is primed to outstrip the capacity to construct enough housing to match today’s needs, let alone 10 years hence.

Still, the charade will continue, with the housing issue providing the impetus for yet another review of regional government, as though some fabled streamlining would conjure up new homes. Affordable ones, to boot.

In fact, there is only one way to ensure housing prices fall and become more accessible: degrowth that reduces the number of people, thus reducing demand. Of course, a massive recession or economic collapse such as we saw in the US in 2008 would also do the trick, at least temporarily, but that’s not something to wish for, and it remains as beyond the pale as halting growth to those making the decisions that contradict their talking points about affordable housing.

Whether by easing planning restrictions or allowing people to more readily add rental spaces to their homes, the current pace of growth and immigration in a ring around Toronto and the GTA ensures that supply will never catch up with demand.

Sure, municipalities can cut some red tape and even lower or eliminate the multitude of fees and costs, development charges chief among them, that add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of a new home, but the market would only end up replacing those costs as profits. (Which is not to argue that municipalities shouldn’t work towards eliminating fees and associated expenditures in their own budgets, only that such moves would not have much of an impact on housing costs.)

Rental options are very limited in the townships, but even where more abundant, as in the region’s cities, there’s very little in the way of affordability. Rental costs have skyrocketed in most cities across the country – a new report shows, year over year, average monthly rent in KW for a one-bedroom apartment was up 19.4 per cent and up 15.9 per cent for a two-bedroom – making it difficult for even those who aren’t earning simply minimum wage to commit less than 30 per cent of their earnings on rent, which is Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s income threshold for spending on core housing needs.

This at a time when more and more Canadians are getting used to the idea that they may never own a home, limited to becoming permanent renters whether or not that’s their preference.

The rising cost of buying a home is ultimately reflected in higher rental rates – the issues are linked. Not by any stretch of the imagination could it be said that buying a house in this area is affordable, particularly for first-timers. The crunch gets even larger the closer one gets to the GTA.

None of that is going to change due to the current action of provincial and municipal governments. In fact, profligacy could see the public end up with less money for essentials, including housing. Plus ça change …