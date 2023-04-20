Getting a move on for mental health

It’s time to get a move on again for the Woolwich Counselling Centre.

The organization is hosting its second annual Move-A-Thon May 1-7. The proceeds from the event will help the centre provide access to professional counselling for those who otherwise couldn’t afford it, and also toward the no-cost workshops the organization offers for the community.

Participants in the Move-A-Thon pledge to raise money for every kilometre of activity accomplished. Participants can walk, run, swim, dance – any kind of movement is valid.

Pamela Esbaugh of Pam’s Fit World participated in last year’s event. The personal fitness trainer last year teamed up with Kim Basler, a food freedom and mindset coach, to put on a wellness event that included a 45-minute workout session led by Esbaugh and a talk about body image, self-love and mindset by Basler. It was a success, says Esbaugh, as they raised about $2,000.

This year Esbaugh says they’re hosting the event again on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Esbaugh says people can register by emailing her at pamsfitworld@gmail.com. The event is free to attend, but donations are collected.

“You can exercise and eat healthy and do all those things, but if you’re not aware of your mental health and keeping an eye on that, you’re always going to feel like something’s missing. So I think it’s very, very important, especially now, going through what we’ve gone through with COVID, mental health is something we definitely need to address and speak out more about, because there are a lot of people that are suffering in silence and it’s time to reach out and help one another.”

Shweta Satyan, a spokesperson for the Woolwich Counselling Centre, says the event was a great success overall.

“We were blown away by the response of our community,” she said. “Participants and donors were incredibly generous with their time, their effort in promoting mental health, and in donating to the cause. Local businesses, community organizations, and individuals from Woolwich and Wellesley townships participated – we had people walk, bike, skateboard, and run for mental health.”

She says last year the Move-A-Thon raised $16,790 in total.

This year, Satyan says they’ve reached out to local businesses and schools in particular to bring workshops and other services to employees directly. “We want to make them aware that we can offer this type of support right here in their neighbourhood. With schools, we want children, their caregivers, and their staff to feel supported throughout. We are here for them,” she said.

This year’s event kicks off with a team walk from the centre’s Elmira office to the downtown business core at 2 p.m. on May 1.

Satyan says between January to April in 2023, the centre hosted 1,653 therapy sessions compared to 1,493 in the same time period last year, with 659 unique clients in 2023 compared to 575 in 2022. She says the largest increases in the use of the organization’s services are mainly in child and seniors therapy.

“When you participate in the Mental Health Move-A-Thon, you are telling your friends, family, neighbours and others that caring for our mental health is just as important as caring for our physical health. You are sharing the message that it is OK to ask for support.

“Having a compassionate and caring counsellor can help you navigate life’s challenges. You don’t have to bear the burden alone. You can be empowered with tools and strategies for a healthy, balanced life,” she said.

To find out more about participating or donating, visit woolwichcounselling.org.