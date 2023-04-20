Maryhill News

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute Annual Meeting

By Diane Strickler
2 Min Read
L-R Brenda Hallman, Gladys Rellinger, Judy Reist, Sharon Bettridge, Ann Snyder, Grace Alton, Sharon Agla, Pauline Weiland, Lorrie Snider. Sitting Elaine McCutcheon, Carol Cressman & Mary Legault. Missing: Diane Strickler

The Bloomingdale Women’s Institute held their Annual General Meeting on Thursday, April 13th with a potluck lunch at 12:30 in the Bloomingdale United Church.    The Women’s Institute Grace was recited before the ladies enjoyed the delicious array of main course and the many desserts.

The meeting opened with the Ode and the Mary Stewart Collect.  Members paid their membership dues and also gave ideas for the future meetings for next year. 

Next year is the 75th Anniversary of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute.

The District Area meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 24th at 12 noon with a potluck lunch at the Bloomingdale United church. 

The Guelph Area Convention will be meeting in the Fall.  The date and place has yet to be decided on.

Sunshine Report was given for the 2023 year – 1 sympathy and 1 get well card were sent out throughout the year.

The new executive for 2023 – 2024:

Past president -Pauline Weiland , President -Grace Alton, Vice President – Brenda Hallman, Secretary – Betty Ann Scott, Assistant Secretary – Judy Reist, Treasurer – Judy Reist, District Director – Gladys Rellinger, Meeting Reminders – Diane Strickler, ROSE Committee – Lorrie Snider, Mary Legault, Sharon Bettridge & Ann Snyder, Tweedsmuir Curator – Lorrie Snider, Diane Strickler, Financial Examiner – Sharon Agla, Sunshine Committee – Diane Strickler.

The May meeting will be a perennial plant exchange.  Bring your slips of house plants (spider, ivy, etc.).  Share ideas on how to plant and / or take care of the plant.  Brenda Hallman has some tips she will share.

The June meeting will be a potluck picnic with Carol Cressman hosting on Thursday June 8th at 12:30 p.m.  More information will be coming at the May meeting.

By Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

