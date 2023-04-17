Catholic Women’s League Meeting

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League met on Tuesday 11th April at 7:00 p.m. in the parish rectory.

For this meeting Karen Martin from Hillside Residence was invited as a guest speaker. This residence now houses several Ukrainian Families. Karen spoke on how she got involved and spoke on the different families that have been there and still are there. She also answered questions throughout her talk. She also gave ideas on how we could help as a parish.

Theresa Bauer is pleased that the Prayer Shawl Ministry will be going forward. If you knit or crochet she would appreciate you getting in touch with her .

CORRESPONDENCE – The Mission News from the Comboni Missionaries and the Guelph & Area Right to Life 2023 Spring Newsletters were received. Information received also from Development & Peace, Euthanasia Prevention, The Working Centre and Ray of Hope,

President Fran Vegh has received a request from the Diocesan Council that they would like to make a Unity Outreach presentation at our September meeting.

A request has been received from the Maryhill Historical Society if we would again like to cater for their Heritage Day on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

The Historical Society had received a picture screen and would like pictures of the various organizations in the display. Mary Dopp has volunteered to make a display for the CWL.

Fran Vegh is also looking for convenors for the Faith – Service – Social Justice committees.

CARD CONVENOR REPORT

During the month of April one 65th Anniversary and one Sympathy card were sent.

NEW BUSINESS

The Easter Baskets were won by – adult basket, Lisa Hodgkinson; children’s basket, Melissa Detzler; lap blanket, Karen Zettel. The money raised will be going to Camp Brebuef. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets & made donations.

Highlights in our CWL during the year from May 2022 to April 2023 were noted and passed on to Fran for her report at the Area Convention in Hamilton.