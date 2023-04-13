NewsWoolwich Township Council

Woolwich to fete its volunteers at event

By Leah Gerber
2 Min Read
Tea for Two will be making a return to provide music at the event April 19. [Submitted]

The Township of Woolwich is hosting its annual volunteer appreciation night next week.

Volunteers of all stripes are invited to attend the drop-in event on April 19 between 7 and 8:30 p.m.

The event includes live music from band Tea for Two and refreshments provided by Dyer Sweets and Never Enough Thyme. There will be a thank-you message from the mayor and council as well.

“[This is] for all volunteers who are involved in various organizations, groups and committees within the Township of Woolwich,” said  Marie Malcolm, community programs and inclusion coordinator.

“National Volunteer Week is set aside each year to recognize and thank volunteers for the time and energy they contribute to causes that benefit our communities. The Township of Woolwich values the importance of acknowledging volunteers in-person annually by hosting a volunteer appreciation evening,” she said.

Malcolm gave examples of the kind of volunteer efforts the event is aimed to highlight and appreciate, including recreation association members, recreation group and committee volunteers, service club members, affiliated sport organizations, community groups and community partners.

There is no cost to attend, and attendees do not need to register ahead of time.

“The National Volunteer Week theme for 2023 is Volunteering Weaves us Together. This reveals the importance of volunteering to the strength and vibrancy of our communities through the interconnected actions taken to support one another,” said Malcolm.

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
