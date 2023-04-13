News

Woolwich Lions collects $8K for Ukraine

By Leah Gerber
2 Min Read
Nancy Booth, Vi Radcliffe, Jeanette Bomhof, Dorothy Campbell, Val King, Maryellen Townsend, Carol Jongerius and Christine Aberle of the Woolwich Community Lions Club pose with their pansies at their second annual “Pansies for Ukraine” fundraiser last week. [Leah Gerber]

Lions Hall in Elmira was filled with tables overflowing with bright purple and yellow pansies last week for the Woolwich Community Lions Club’s second annual “Pansies for Ukraine” fundraiser.

“[It was] highly successful, they pretty much sold themselves,” said Valarie King, an organizer of the event. “People were very happy to hear that we were doing it again.”

Altogether, the group estimates they raised nearly $8,000 for the cause. The funds will go toward supplies and help for Ukrainian refugees and for Ukrainians still in the country, distributed by the Lions Club International Foundation.

“In this time of great need, Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) is awarding grants to make sure Lions are there to help provide immediate relief to those struggling to meet their most basic needs, and Lions around the world are uniting through kindness to help the people who desperately need it,” the organization says on its website.

“Grant funding will enable Lions to cover a broad spectrum of refugee needs, including immediate survival needs, transitional needs for mid- or long-term settlement, and support for services to help refugees integrate into their new community.”

People ordered their pansies ahead of time, and came to pick them up April 6 at Lions Hall. The group had more baskets of pansies on hand for people to buy the day-of, if they hadn’t ordered ahead. The pansies came in various sized baskets and hanging pots. Eight-inch pots sold for $12, ten-inch pots for $15. Hanging pots went for $19.

“We average $4 of every pot that we sell is actually going towards the fundraiser,” said King.

Pansies were sourced from Warren Greenhouses in Kitchener.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from the community,” said Jeanette Bomhof, another organizer of the club’s event.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Bottle drive in support of cancer centre

Elmira player’s hockey essay wins OMHA contest

Wellesley seeking moderator for town hall meeting

More space, diverse habit also factors for bee populations

Woolwich to fete its volunteers at event

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
&commat;woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Cleanfix North America Inc is hiring a Mechanical Design Engineering Technician (Stratford, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/YIuDXeAC9K
Cleanfix North America Inc is hiring a Mechanical Design Engineering Technician (Stratford, Ontario, Canada)
Adams Landscape Supply is hiring a PT A-Z Drivers - FT One Ton Truck Driver (Kitchener, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/cIUBJ7UeZX
Adams Landscape Supply is hiring a PT A-Z Drivers - FT One Ton Truck Driver (Kitchener, Ontario, Canada)
D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is hiring a Crusher Operator (Guelph, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/s3U8YJGGi8
D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is hiring a Crusher Operator (Guelph, Ontario, Canada)

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?