Reeling in public sector wages is key to good governance

Few Canadians will be shedding tears at the prospect of the Canada Revenue Agency shutting down due to a labour despite.

Fewer still, however, will have any sympathy for the workers threatening to go out on strike.

CRA employees are looking for a 20.5 per cent pay increase over three years, plus an immediate nine per cent hike to bring their salaries in line with other government agencies. The 35,000 workers are in a position to strike as of tomorrow.

While Canadians are very much familiar with inflationary pressures, particularly on food prices, they’ve not been receiving double-digit wage increases. They’ve certainly got no interest in paying higher taxes and doing with less so that public workers can have more.

The contract demands are so outrageous that they should be dismissed outright and immediately. This is the government we’re talking about, however, so we can expect any new deal not to favour citizens.

This is surely a cautionary tale. A reminder of what happens when bureaucracies expand, and ever-increasing pay scales continue to grow, regardless of job type, skills, inflation, the tax burden or any other rationale measure that should be taken into consideration.

Statistics indicate a growing gap between civil service wages and the average earning of private sector employees. The discrepancy is likely to increase, as average industry wages will remain stagnant or decline dramatically in some industries as layoffs take hold – look at what’s happening in the tech sector, for instance.

Yet, as we’ve seen in this area, government employees continued to receive multi-year deals that exceed most workers’ realities. With no bottom line – politicians seem to have few qualms about dipping deeper on their repeated trips to the well – governments simply pass the increases along to a public forced to pay taxes, a far cry from the situation faced in the private sector.

This is not simply a tirade against government workers. We want services, so we need people to provide them. Those people should be paid a decent living wage. The trick will be to decide what services we really need – hint, fewer than we’re spending money on right now – and what constitutes “decent.”

As the recent Ontario sunshine list tells us, there is a growing number of people – some 267,000, in fact – earning far more than the average worker. (About $59,000, according to Statistics Canada).

The argument that the threshold for reporting salaries should be adjusted for inflation makes sense only to those who would seek to hide runaway growth in public sector salaries. It’s no overstatement to say $100,000 is still a significant amount of money, far more than most Ontarians make. Saying someone has a six-figure salary has meant something for decades. Though inflation has eroded the buying power, it’s still enough to put the recipient in a category that excludes 95 per cent of the public.

When those supported by public money begin making more than those paying the freight, friction is bound to follow – a boiling point may be reached as the gap widens and the public becomes more mindful of the inequalities, systemic and otherwise, that have been creeping back into the economy at a quickened pace.

The demands of CRA workers put a spotlight on the public sector’s detachment from the reality faced by most Canadian workers, a situation that hasn’t been helped by Ottawa’s profligate spending.

The CRA situation is also a more egregious example of the kind of thinking that fostered large, unchecked spending decisions by municipal governments unwilling to reel in tax increases, let alone reductions that would help citizens deal not only with current inflationary woes, but declining real incomes, the housing crisis and preparations for an uncertain future.

Good governance is wishful thinking that goes beyond the expectations of CRA employees.