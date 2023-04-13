Although it made its way to Latin America, Gazpacho is actually of Spanish origin, with ideas stolen from Italy.

The original recipe was more based on olive oil and garlic thickened with bread (a good use of old or stale bread).

Eventually it evolved into having a tomato base with finely diced summer veggies such as cucumber, peppers and onions. The addition of chilies to give some heat made it all that much more refreshing on a hot day!

One of the few things that comes into season in April is the mango (well in Mexico at least).

So we’re going to “use the premise of the Gazpacho while using a mango base!

When we just say “Gazpacho,” people will assume we mean with a tomato base, as they also would if we said “salsa.”

By simply clarifying it by adding the word “Mango” in front, it allows creative license to change up the recipe anyway we want to!

So I did.

While the sun is still shining and making me think of summer, I’m going to bust out a refreshing cooling recipe before it snows again. (Or there’s hail or freezing rain or…)

Pin Print A taste of summer while the sun shines Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 2 cups diced mango

2 cups orange juice

Juice of 1-2 limes

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cucumber, diced

1 red pepper, diced

½ bunch green onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

Salt

Pepper

Chopped cilantro & parsley Directions Puree mangos together with juices and oil.

Combine with diced veggies, serve.