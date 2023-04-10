 WRPS Continue to Investigate Break and Enter Incident in Waterloo
WRPS Continue to Investigate Break and Enter Incident in Waterloo

By Observer Staff
Monday April 10, 2023                                               Case # 1844

WRPS Continue to Investigate Break and Enter Incident in Waterloo

OFFENCE: Break and Enter                                       DATE: March 30, 2023

LOCATION: King Street North and Hickory Street, Waterloo, ON

WRPS Continue to Investigate Break and Enter Incident in Waterloo

On March 30, 2023, at approximately 3:55 a.m., two unknown suspects attended a residential building located on King Street North near Hickory Street in Waterloo.

The suspects entered a residence through an unlocked door while the homeowners were sleeping. The suspects stole property from inside residence.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.

Waterloo Regional Police are encouraging members of the public to keep all residential doors locked, even when home, and to report any suspicious activity or individuals to police immediately.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Cleanfix North America Inc is hiring a Mechanical Design Engineering Technician (Stratford, Ontario, Canada)
Cleanfix North America Inc is hiring a Mechanical Design Engineering Technician (Stratford, Ontario, Canada)
Adams Landscape Supply is hiring a PT A-Z Drivers - FT One Ton Truck Driver (Kitchener, Ontario, Canada)
Adams Landscape Supply is hiring a PT A-Z Drivers - FT One Ton Truck Driver (Kitchener, Ontario, Canada)
D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is hiring a Crusher Operator (Guelph, Ontario, Canada)
D&J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is hiring a Crusher Operator (Guelph, Ontario, Canada)

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
