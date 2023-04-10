Monday April 10, 2023 Case # 1844

OFFENCE: Break and Enter DATE: March 30, 2023

LOCATION: King Street North and Hickory Street, Waterloo, ON

WRPS Continue to Investigate Break and Enter Incident in Waterloo

On March 30, 2023, at approximately 3:55 a.m., two unknown suspects attended a residential building located on King Street North near Hickory Street in Waterloo.

The suspects entered a residence through an unlocked door while the homeowners were sleeping. The suspects stole property from inside residence.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.

Waterloo Regional Police are encouraging members of the public to keep all residential doors locked, even when home, and to report any suspicious activity or individuals to police immediately.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL