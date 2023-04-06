The accolades keep coming for poster-contest winner

Grade 12 student Shana Mitchell was showered last week with accolades – and more than a few prizes – by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 469 in Elmira.

The art Mitchell did for the Legion’s annual youth Remembrance Day poster contest placed first in the Elmira branch, first in the zone, first in the district and second in the province in her age category. That called for an additional presentation last week.

The Legion presented her with medals, certificates and monetary prizes to commemorate her achievement. A copy of her poster now hangs up at Elmira’s Legion hall.

“I was actually, honestly shocked that it went so far. I figured it would do OK. I was really surprised that it got to provincials,” said Shana.

Shana said she wasn’t even planning to create the poster, but her mom encouraged her to enter the contest.

“I’ve done it all through elementary school. It’s just, I hadn’t done it since grade eight. And this year, honestly, my mom wanted me to try it again. I did procrastinate a lot. And then finally, I got around to doing it. I’m definitely glad I did.”

“She’s always been a very talented artist, so it’s nice to see her get recognized for her hard work,” said Shana’s mom, Heather.

Heather also spoke about the importance of the Remembrance Day contest.

“Getting it in front of the younger kids. It’s that whole education part of it. That they can look back to what our grandfathers, great-grandfather’s did, and it’s just another way to honour them and make sure that we don’t forget,” she said.

“To hear the response from some of the members of the Legion, how they were moved to tears even, just the portrayal of what some of the soldiers went through and carrying their fallen comrade. It really, really touched them and just to hear them honour her at the awards night, it just made it so much bigger.”

“I loved hearing what they had to say,” said Shana. “Just talking about how much it moved them, and just how proud they were.”

Richard Clausi of the Elmira Legion said he was personally impressed with the quality of submissions received in this year’s contest.

“There was respect, Remembrance and reflection in all submissions. Our local teachers use the contest as a focus for the Remembrance activities,” he said.

“Our Remembrance Week activities are meant to honour our veterans and those who have made the supreme sacrifice. This contest is national in scope. It involves both posters and literary submissions.”

Shana said the momentum from the contest and the encouragement from the Legion members boosted her confidence in her artistic abilities. She is now considering attending art school. For the immediate future, the Grade 12 student says she plans on taking a gap year after she graduates high school.

“I’m going to sound super cheesy, but follow your heart and your dreams,” said Shana. “Just don’t give up. Because, honestly, I wasn’t going to do this – I pushed and I finished it.”