 Martin, Ira M.
Obituaries

Martin, Ira M.

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read

Martin, Ira M.

Passed away peacefully at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the age of 79 years . Husband of the late Selinda (Bearinger) Martin (2017). Father of Paul Martin of Cambridge, Verna and Edwin Bowman of Listowel, Cleason and Martha Martin of Linwood, Lena and Amsey Brubacher of Croton, Mary and Aaron Burkhart of St. Clements, Elvina and Oscar Bearinger of Wallenstein, Minerva and Gordon Martin of Elmira, Nancy Martin and Lester Martin both at home. Ira is survived by 43 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Orvie and Elvina Wideman and Wesley Sittler. Predeceased by parents Wesley and Sarah Martin, a brother in infancy, sisters Edna Wideman, Nancy Sittler and brother Seranus and Viola Martin. Friends may call at his home, 3838 Lichty Road, Linwood, on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. A private family service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 9 a.m. at his home, then to Linwood Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further service.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

