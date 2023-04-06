Getting ready for training season

There are plenty of rewarding activities for the outdoorswoman or man to partake of in spring, but none is more rewarding and joyful than training with your dog. This is an activity that benefits the dog and the human because it clarifies once and for all who is the alpha of the pack. And that understanding is critical if you plan on working together as a team during the autumn hunting seasons.

I have been out for the last several mornings with my English springer spaniel Rosie, working predominantly on the basics: retrieving, recall and heeling off leash. And I am very happy to say that we are making real progress with all three.

Oh sure, there are moments when I get distracted by birds when she sends me out for the training dummy, but mostly, I’m getting the hang of it pretty well – especially when you consider that she’s not bribing me with treats anymore.

(I was putting on too much weight.)

Heeling off-lead is still a bit of a challenge for me, however – mostly because it is not easy to keep up with a young, athletic English springer spaniel. On the plus side, I can honestly say that my recall is 100 per cent. When Rosie barks for me, I join her as quick as I can.

Most of these successes can be credited to Rosie being a very patient and skilful trainer. She has been consistent in her praise and in rewarding my successes. I particularly like when she barks, “Good boy” or scratches me behind my ears. The belly rubs are not too bad either.

Of course, we have been training year-round. But spring is the ideal time to train because Rosie and I also get to work on water retrieves – which is the thing I need to improve on most before duck season. I still can’t get used to feathers in my mouth, but we are working on it.

Some people start their training a little later in the year, when the water is warmer, but I think that is a mistake.

I cannot overstress the importance of regular dog training for the outdoorsman. Even short lapses in training, such as our two-week break in March, can lead to both members of the human-dog team being confused about their roles.

For example, when we resumed our spring training exercises, I thought Rosie was the one who was supposed to retrieve, recall, and heel off leash. Two training sessions later, however, it all came back to me.

The trick with all training is to keep training sessions short because of the short attention span of the simple creature being trained. Typically, about 10-minute training sessions is the most Rosie can get out of me before my mind wanders.

Consistency is also important. If her bark commands or paw signals are not issued in the same way, I tend to get confused. It’s also important to keep the training sessions positive and fun, otherwise I tend to sleep in.

This training is not the be-all and end-all of how my pup and I are making the most of spring. But it is bringing us closer together and making us a cohesive team which should mean great things in the hunting season to come. But only if Rosie can break me from treeing squirrels.