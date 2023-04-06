Core revitalization requires public and private input

With the budget that was this week approved by Woolwich council, the Elmira BIA is hoping to continue its focus on improving the aesthetics of the downtown core.

The BIA plan to improve the appearance of the core, particularly through façade upgrades, is a good one, but will rely on property owners being willing to spend money to make their buildings more attractive. Likewise, better streetscaping and other aesthetic measures will require money, both private and public.

Everything’s on hold, however, as the regional government keeps putting off the reconstruction of Arthur Street through the downtown – the target is now 2027. There’s no point in doing anything major – improvements to sidewalks, lighting and the planting of larger trees – until such time as the road is rebuilt.

That said, there needs to be some effort at beautification. The core has been without trees for years already, largely the result of the emerald ash borer infestation.

Greening efforts are welcome in the meantime, but bigger investments will be critical if efforts to boost the core are to be successful.

While the retail component in downtown Elmira has suffered over the years, the core’s prospects have improved with additional apartment-style housing in the area. The subdivisions on the west side also increase the number of people within easy reach of the downtown.

What’s missing is the kind of retail/commercial development that makes the core more vibrant, something unique that makes the place a draw. The changing nature of shopping, both the online and big-box kind, means the downtowns of every community face new challenges, ones that can’t be met head-to-head.

Creating a mixed-use core – residential, work spaces and unique retail, for instance – is an established goal, but one that isn’t always easy to achieve.

The overall goal is admirable. Compact, mixed-use communities modelled on the best of European examples would be ideal outcomes, countering the North American suburban expanse that’s been the norm for several decades. There’s a big if, however, as that remains something of a long shot. And it will involve investment that hasn’t been forthcoming as of yet.

There has been much talk about the need in Elmira for alternatives to single-family suburban homes, particularly for housing catering to an older population looking to get out of those big homes but remain in the community. A medium-density project that offered ground-floor retail, for example, fits the bill on many fronts.

Also key is walkability, ideally with the likes of medical services, restaurants and groceries within easy access.

The mix has its advantages. It’s easy to imagine a range of retail and services that would cater to those living in the building, making the location even more convenient and user-friendly. It would also hark back to an era when commercial buildings that lined the main street pretty much always included living space above – just take a look at the stores along Arthur Street, for instance.

The downtown cores of most cities are struggling, often left to decay as suburban sprawl and the big malls drew people away. Even where the retail and office uses have remained fairly strong, the downtowns suffer from the exodus that occurs nightly at 5 p.m. The key, urban planners now say, is to have people living downtown, providing a sense of community and vibrancy.

Of course, there are other steps to take in helping to preserve the downtown. A core review done a few years back looked at the requirements. Attractive, pedestrian-friendly streetscapes, including trees, green spaces, flowers, benches and trails and amenities such as restaurants are what residents want from their downtowns.

To be sure, Elmira’s downtown is in much better shape than most in the area, but there is a need to be proactive.