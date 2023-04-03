Police investigating robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge

Monday April 3, 2023 Case # 1843

OFFENCE: Robbery DATE: March 27, 2023

LOCATION: Christopher Drive, Cambridge, ON

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit are continuing to investigate a robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge that occurred on March 27, 2023.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photos.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., police responded to a convenience store on Christopher Drive in Cambridge.

An employee reported that an unknown male entered the store, and a verbal argument ensued. The male then exited the store.

Shortly after, a second unknown male entered the store and took merchandise while brandishing a knife. The male then fled the area in a black sedan. There were no physical injuries reported.

The first male was described as white, 5’7″ tall, and was last seen wearing all-black, white shoes, and a black face covering.

The second male was described as white, approximately 20 years old, 5’5″ tall, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white pants, and a small black satchel bag.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit.

