Police investigating robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge

Monday April 3, 2023 Case # 1843
OFFENCE: Robbery DATE: March 27, 2023
LOCATION: Christopher Drive, Cambridge, ON
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit are continuing to investigate a robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge that occurred on March 27, 2023.
Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photos.
At approximately 2:20 a.m., police responded to a convenience store on Christopher Drive in Cambridge.
An employee reported that an unknown male entered the store, and a verbal argument ensued. The male then exited the store.
Shortly after, a second unknown male entered the store and took merchandise while brandishing a knife. The male then fled the area in a black sedan. There were no physical injuries reported.
The first male was described as white, 5’7″ tall, and was last seen wearing all-black, white shoes, and a black face covering.
The second male was described as white, approximately 20 years old, 5’5″ tall, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white pants, and a small black satchel bag.
The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit.
Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:
– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca
or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL