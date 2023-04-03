 Police investigating robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge
By Observer Staff
Monday April 3, 2023                                               Case # 1843

OFFENCE: Robbery                                                    DATE: March 27, 2023

LOCATION: Christopher Drive, Cambridge, ON

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit are continuing to investigate a robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge that occurred on March 27, 2023. 

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photos. 

At approximately 2:20 a.m., police responded to a convenience store on Christopher Drive in Cambridge.  

An employee reported that an unknown male entered the store, and a verbal argument ensued. The male then exited the store. 

Shortly after, a second unknown male entered the store and took merchandise while brandishing a knife. The male then fled the area in a black sedan. There were no physical injuries reported. 

The first male was described as white, 5’7″ tall, and was last seen wearing all-black, white shoes, and a black face covering. 

The second male was described as white, approximately 20 years old, 5’5″ tall, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white pants, and a small black satchel bag. 

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit. 

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

