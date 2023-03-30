WRPS and Women’s Crisis Services team up to enhance supports to victims

Waterloo Regional Police and the Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region (WCSWR) are planning to extend the Early Intervention Program aimed at enhancing services to victims of intimate partner violence.

The pilot program, launched in June 2022, sees members of the WRPS Intimate Partner Violence Unit team up with members of WCSWR to offer victims of intimate partner violence greater wraparound support after an incident and to help reduce the cycle of violence, police said in a release.

In 2022, WRPS received more than 6,000 intimate partner violence calls for service, resulting in more than 3,800 charges.

In the first six months of the program, staff took part in 68 interventions in which contact is made with a couple to offer help and support. As well, 43 individuals had no additional police calls for service, 18 individuals had a reduction in police calls for service, and 89 per cent of the individuals who received an intervention experienced a positive change.

“The program is showing promising results,” said Jennifer Hutton, CEO of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region. “As part of the program, we have an outreach worker who is available to provide ongoing support to families in need. The sooner we can reach these families, the better.”

Both the WRPS and WCSWR are members of the Family Violence Project of Waterloo Region, a collaboration of agencies that provide full services to victims at one central location at 400 Queen St. S. in Kitchener.

“The early intervention pilot is a great opportunity for the police service to work with a key community partner to address intimate partner violence in an upstream fashion,” said Staff Sgt. Jamie Brosseau of the WRPS Intimate Partner Violence Unit. “Helping partners avoid the escalation of disputes by referring them to programs available in our region is a key strategy for reducing intimate partner violence. We are excited to see the full outcome of the pilot.”

The Early Intervention Program is set to continue throughout 2023 with the hopes of expanding it in the years to come.

Police note that if you are experiencing intimate partner violence or know someone who may be, help is available – call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency line at 519-570-9777.

If you would like support making a safety plan, please connect with WCSWR through its 24/7 support line: 519-742-5894.



MARCH 19

11:50 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 12, Mapleton. Initial reports indicated that a black sedan had left the roadway and the three occupants were injured. Emergency service responded and all occupants were transported to a local hospital. A 17-year-old driver from Mount Forest was pronounced deceased. A 15-year-old passenger from Mount Forest, and 15-year-old passenger from Southgate, were both air-lifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The cause of the collision is being investigated and Wellington County OPP is asking with information related to this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

MARCH 22

7:51 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a break-in on Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township. No property was reported taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

MARCH 24

5:04 PM | Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Herrgott Road and Temperance Road in Wellesley Township. There were no physical injuries reported. As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old female driver was charged with ‘turn not in safety.’

5:35 PM | Sometime overnight on March 23, 2023, unknown suspect(s) attempted to gain entry into a business located on King Street North in Woolwich Township. No property was reported taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

MARCH 27

6:52 AM | Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a stolen vehicle in the area of Listowel Road and Three Bridges Road near Elmira. The occupants of the stolen vehicle collided with the driver of another vehicle while travelling on Listowel Road. The occupants of the stolen vehicle then exited their vehicle and attempted to steal the other vehicle involved in the collision. The two individuals were unsuccessful due to the damage sustained and fled the area on foot. WRPS’ Canine Unit conducted a track for the two individuals and located both individuals hiding in a shed approximately one kilometre from the scene of the collision. Officers arrested both individuals. Members of the Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team continued the investigation and determined that the two individuals had also been involved in two other stolen vehicle incidents in Elmira and Kitchener prior to the collision. One of the two stolen vehicles was recovered in Elmira and the second stolen vehicle remains outstanding. As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, were charged with the following: ‘theft under $5,000,’ ‘theft of a motor vehicle’ (two counts), ‘attempted theft of a motor vehicle,’ ‘possession of stolen property over $5,000,’ ‘operation of vehicle while prohibited’ (two counts), ‘failure to stop after accident’ and ‘possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.’ In addition, the woman was charged with ‘breach of release order’ (three counts) and ‘breach of undertaking’ (three counts). Both parties were held for a bail hearing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.