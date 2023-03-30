Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich releases council payment details

By Steve Kannon
1 Min Read

Woolwich councillors collected a total of $155,862.7 in pay plus $9,623.14 in benefits in 2022, filing mileage and meeting expense claims of $3,692.08.

In a housekeeping measure mandated by the province, finance director Richard Petherick filed a statement of payments and expenses that was accepted by council at Tuesday night’s meeting. The Ontario Municipal Act gives municipalities until March 31 to make the details public.

Each of the ward councillors received $18,782.57, while the mayor cost taxpayers $50,154.65, including $ 14,114.96 for serving on the Waterloo North Hydro board.

Because 2022 was an election year, the pay was spread out among a larger group than just five councillors and the mayor.

None of the incumbent ward councillors returned following the election. Murray Martin, Scott McMillan, Patrick Merlihan, Fred Redekop and Larry Shantz each received $18,782.57. For the remainder of the year, Bonnie Bryant, Evan Burgess, Nathan Cadeau, Kayla Grant and Eric Schwindt were paid $2,359.04.

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
