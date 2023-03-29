Scheffelmeier, Marie
Marie Emma Scheffelmeier passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones at St. Mary’s Hospital at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of Gerhard for 63 years. Loving mother of Gary and Susan, and Larry. Devoted grandmother of Jenna (Bryant) and Kira (Travis). Predeceased by her parents Henry and Leah (Reist) Doster. Marie faithfully served her community, making a profound impact on those fortunate to know her and touching many lives with her kindness and generosity. She was a devoted member of St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs. Gerhard and Marie started Rainbow Tool and Die in 1960, and then in 1973 they owned and operated the Waterloo County Farmers Market. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 1407 King St. N., St. Jacobs with reception to follow. Spring interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, St. Jacobs. Memorial donations to St. James Lutheran Church or St. Mary’s Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.